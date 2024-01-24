Ntoroko seeks Shs300m for flood-affected schools

As schools prepare to open for the first term on February 5, Ntoroko District leaders have appealed to the government to avail Shs300m to help in the renovation of schools that were temporarily closed in November last year due to the impact of floods.

The district leaders emphasised the need to refurbish these schools before the start of the first term next month so as to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

The closed primary schools are in the sub-counties of Butungama, Kanara and Rwebisengo.

Among the affected schools are Masaka, Budiba, Masojo, and Bwizibwera in Butungama Sub-county; Kiraga and Haibale in Rwebisengo Sub-county, and Rwangara in Kanara Sub-county.

Ntoroko District chairperson William Kasoro said the floods left schools in a sorry state.

Mr Kasoro said if funds are made available, each school will be allocated about Shs60m for renovation.

“The positive development is that water levels are decreasing. However, the floods have left classrooms in a sorry state, necessitating urgent renovation before our pupils return for the first term. We plan to conduct an inspection next week, and if we find the classrooms suitable for learners, we shall allow pupils to occupy them. Nevertheless, our immediate priority is to renovate the classrooms,” he emphasised.

He explained that within their budget, they lack the resources for the renovation of the affected schools, saying their sole hope lies in the government sending emergency funds to address the pressing situation.

Mr Paul Asiimwe, the Rwangara Primary School head teacher, said both boys’ and girls’ pit-latrines are still submerged in water and expressed uncertainty about where pupils will relieve themselves when the term begins.

The school had to close prematurely because the floods which had made it impossible for the learners to access the premises.

“I don’t know what to do. I have two tents donated to us by Unicef. If they [district leaders] recommend not using the school, we will go back to the camp, but I don’t have a starting point,” Mr Asiimwe lamented.

Mr Alex Kigenge, the head teacher of Masojo Primary School, noted that water levels in the area had receded but that about eight classrooms require urgent renovation as both the floor and walls were affected by the floods.

“The toilet for boys collapsed due to floods, and when we open the school next month, boys will be sharing with girls because we have no money now to construct a new toilet. We need to renovate the whole school because its lifespan was affected,” he said.

In Kanara Sub-county, most schools in the area experienced flooding in 2019. After reopening following the earlier closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some schools were compelled to operate in camps under tents.

While some schools eventually returned to their premises, others, including Umoja Primary School, remain submerged.

Pupils at Umoja Primary School have been studying under tents in the camp for the past two years.

The Butungama Sub-county chairperson, Mr Omuhereza Ruhweza, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they are actively working on finding a solution for the affected schools and indicated that if it becomes necessary to relocate the schools to safer places, the district’s top leadership will provide guidance.

He, however, acknowledged that the current situation around the schools is concerning.

Mr Onesmus Tugarukyeyo, the head teacher of Haibare Primary School, said the water stream near the school, which had flooded last year, has since reduced, and he is optimistic that pupils will now access the school safely.

“We had temporarily closed the school because then, we had a flooded stream near the school and we feared pupils could drown there. But now, the floods have reduced, and pupils can now pass, and we are ready to open for the first term,” he affirmed.

Masindi flood victims get relief items

The government, through the Office of the Prime Minister, has delivered relief items to the flood-stricken communities in the seven sub-counties of Bwijanga, Mirya, Kiruli, Pakanyi, Kimego, Kijunjubwa, and Bwijanga in Masindi District to alleviate the suffering caused by the November 2023 floods after River Kafu burst its banks.

The relief packages, comprising 13,000kgs of maize flour (posho), 6,500kgs of beans, and 200 tents, were handed over to the Masindi District chief administrative office by the Masindi Woman Member of Parliament, Dr Florence Asiimwe, at the weekend.

Dr Asiimwe said the items will be handed over to the chairpersons of the seven affected sub-counties for distribution to the affected families.

Acknowledging the delays in the response to the flood victims, Dr Asiimwe attributed the setback to procedural hurdles in the procurement process.

In November 2023, floods wreaked havoc in Masindi, displacing more than 260 households and destroying about 600 acres of maize fields.