Floods kill one person, cut off homes, roads

One person has been killed and several others injured after floods triggered by a downpour ravaged Bulambuli District in Bugisu Sub-region.

Mr Stanley Bayole, the Resident District Commissioner, identified the deceased as Milton Maku, 63, a resident of Nandera Village in Bumasobo Sub-county.

“He had gone to collect grass for his animals and was hit by a landslide,” Mr Bayole said.

The rain, which lasted for hours on Sunday, forced River Simu to burst its banks, washing away bridges and roads in Bulunganya, Bulago, Bumasobo, Simu, Nabitulu, and Sooti Sub-counties and Buyaga Town Council.

The affected bridges include Didimwa, which connects Mabugu Centre to Mabugu Primary School and Masaka Nursery and Primary School.

Bumada bridge, which connects Bulunganya Sub-county headquarters to the neighbouring sub-counties, was also damaged.

In Bumasobo Sub-county, Totia, Natanyo, Kyambo, Monye, and Galusha bridges were all washed away.

Schools, health centres and markets in the affected sub-counties are now inaccessible.

The floods displaced about 100 families and destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

At Zema Trading Centre in Bulunganya Sub-county, several shops and merchandise were destroyed.

Mr Charles Nangayi, the chairperson of Bumasobo Sub-county, said the floods destroyed about 50 houses.

“We are currently in a mess and we don’t know where to start from. Our people are now homeless and we are asking the government for a quick response,” Mr Nangayi said.

Mr Michael Webaza, a teacher at Bumasobo Secondary School, said learners and residents cannot access Buwakadala Sub-county for services.

“The school is now inaccessible because most of the bridges that connect to the school have been destroyed,” he said.

Mr Wilson Wolimbwa, a businessman in Zema Trading Centre in Bulunganya Sub-county, said the floods destroyed all his merchandise.

“My newly-stocked hardware worth more than Shs20 million and other merchandise in a grocery shop have been washed away. The government should compensate us,” he said.

Mr Simon Magayi, the chairperson of Buluganya Sub-county, said the most affected villages include Manyolo, Zesisomi, Gasitoyi, Sanga, Lusola, Masajese, and Kibaya.

“Schoolgoing children are stranded and the sick cannot access health centre. Traders too cannot access markets,” he said. Local leaders have asked the government to quickly come to the rescue of the affected families .

Ms Annet Nandudu, the chairperson of Bulambuli District, said they are not able to handle the disaster.

“That is why we are calling upon the Disaster ministry,’’ she said.

August disaster

In August, floods killed 29 people and about 1,500 others were displaced in Bugisu Sub-region after rivers Nabuyonga, Namatala, Nabuyoga, and Nashibiso burst their banks.

Environmental experts have blamed the disasters on environmental degradation coupled with the effects of climate change.







