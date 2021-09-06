Floods submerge Laropi market

By Bill Oketch More by this Author

A multi-million market, which is still under construction, at Laropi-Umi Ferry Landing Site in Moyo District have been submerged after the area was hit by flash floods

Authorities said the floods were caused by the rising water levels on the River Nile which have also submerged gardens, homes and sanitation facilities.

Laropi Town Council chairman David Luga Tiondi said the market was being constructed at more than Shs70 million.

The project, whose main objective was to create a mini market around the ferry landing site to improve people’s livelihoods and make life easy for those on transit, was financed by the central government and local revenue.

According to Mr Luga, the market would also raise revenue both for the sub-county and the town council.

He added that the construction of the market began in 2017.

“Our local revenue has drastically reduced. We used to collect more than Shs10 million in six months but currently we are collecting only about Shs2 million,” he added.

As the floods continue claiming large area of land, many people have relocated their businesses while others abandoned the landing site.

The main economic activity in Laropi is farming and business.

Mr Yashir Arbaku, the chairperson of the Laropi boda boda association, said: “If the floods had not destroyed the market, it would have helped the locals to raise money to fight poverty.”

He said the price of fresh fish at the ferry landing site has also drastically reduced.

Ms Aisha Ababiko, the vice chairperson of Laropi- Owino daily market, said: “Our houses are now under water and we don’t have where to put our things for sale.”

Mr Sunday Idro, a trader, said there was no proper sanitation and hygiene at the landing site.

“Uganda National Roads Authority has allowed us and our customers to use their sanitary facilities, which are located about 200 metres away,” he said.

Last week, government ordered people who had returned to flood-prone areas on the shores of Lake Victoria to relocate to safer areas as the rainy season begins.

The second major rain season in the central region normally occurs from September to December.

However, weather experts recently predicted that the rain would be destructive in some parts of the country and warned residents near water bodies to relocate to safer areas.

Facts...Population

The 2020 population projection for Laropi Sub-county was at 11,000 people, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

The 2020 projection does not consider the population increase by refugees from neighbouring countries like South Sudan.



















