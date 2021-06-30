Focus on beating Opposition, Lumumba advises Todwong 

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The former secretary general of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, yesterday advised her successor, Mr Richard Todwong, to, among others, place key focus on defeating the Opposition and also persuade more of them into joining the ruling party.

In her parting shots at the handover ceremony at the party headquarters on Plot 10 Kyadondo Road, Kampala, Ms Lumumba also asked Mr Todwong to whip ‘indisciplined’ members who ‘don’t value’ the party.

“Many people in government, especially the ministers, do not value the party. So we must instil discipline among people within the party so that we have a better party,” she said.

Steering the ruling party, Ms Lumumba said, is a tough job which demands resilience even when it fetches little appreciation from majority of the members.

“It is a job that you work day and night. It demands that you work but you hardly get the word of thank you. It is blame most of the time that you receive. So, buffer your heart,” Ms Lumumba cautioned Mr Todwong.

In December 2014, Ms Lumumba was appointed NRM party secretary general, replacing Mr Amama Mbabazi. She has since been appointed and, sworn in as the State Minister-in-charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister. Mr Todwong has been her deputy.

Todwong era

In his maiden speech as the secretary general, Mr Todwong vowed to weed out corruption, whip indisciplined party members and also advance national cohesion among party members and above all, instill the spirit of hard work.

“I will not tolerate intrigue, infights and laziness. We want people who will work for the transformation of the party and think of others,” Mr Todwong said, adding: “We shall be open to positive criticism because it will help the party to grow.”

Due to the safety guidelines meant to limit numbers and contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19, the handover ceremony only attracted a handful of the party Central Executive Committee and top members of the party secretariat.

