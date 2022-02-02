TotalEnergies EP general manager Philipe Grouex  (left) and Cnooc Uganda president Chen Zhiobiao fist-bump during the announcement of the Final Investment Decision for  oil projects in Uganda at Kololo in Kampala on February 1. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

|

National

Prime

What lies ahead for economy

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu  &  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • Yesterday’s announcement of Final Investment Decision will see investment of at least $10b (about Shs35.3 trillion) injected into the country’s economy before commercial production of oil expected by 2025.

The announcement of Final Investment Decision (FID), which is essentially the last part of the jigsaw puzzle required to produce a complete investment picture, marks the beginning of unlocking billions of dollars into the country’s economy, according to oil and gas sector players and analysts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.