Former Makerere don shot in Bobi Wine protests eulogized

By Dan Wandera

Former Makerere don shot dead

Following his retirement, former Makerere University, John Kittobbe spent his time on his farm in Sheema District and Kampala where he oversaw his real estate investments.

Lately, Kitobbe was spending time in Kampala because two of his children who work abroad had come to Uganda for a visit. Unfortunately, he was shot dead on November 18, around 3pm.

Kittobe’s son says he is finding it hard to reconcile the manner in which his father’s life ended considering the type of man he was.

As was their custom, on the fateful day, the family had breakfast, then discussed their plans for the day.

When his son arrived home after the protests on Wednesday, the family received a call from the Central Police Station informing them about deaths , with this he knew his father was gone.

Kittobe’s wife expressed shock at having someone, leave home alive and never to return.

She says she received a call from her husband’s phone on Wednesday at 5pm. However, the caller was not her husband; it was a police officer who informed her that her husband was dead and she needed to go to Mulago Mortuary to identify his body.

Despite the unrest, they made their way to Mulago mortuary but were denied access. They were able to retrieve Kittobbe’s body the following day.

Kittobbe has been eulogised as a quiet, loyal and god-fearing family man, who espoused the values of humility, hard work and respect.

He believed in keeping busy and did not entertain idleness.

He was a trailblazer who cared for, encouraged and challenged those he loved to be their best. As an accountant he was comfortable dealing with facts and figures.

He's survived by six children, his wife Lois Kittobbe and eleven grandchildren.

About Kittobe

John Eliasaph Kittobbe was born on April 15, 1949, to Yoweri Ntogoga and Tabisa Kyaboneire Ntogoga.

He attended his primary at the church school before joining Mashanga Boys for junior secondary.

Kittobbe was one of the best five students in the western region for secondary entry exams and went to St Mary’s Kisubi college for Senior One.

He moved to Ntare School for the rest of his secondary education and sat for his O-level a year earlier and he passed.

He returned to Ntare School for A-Level before joining Makerere University for Bachelors of Commerce from 1972 to 1962.

He later did an MBA at the University of Leeds, UK, between 1984-1986.

Mr John Kittobbe worked as the Chief Accountant of Agricultural Enterprises Limited 1976 -1988.

A Lecturer at the Faculty of Commerce Makerere University 1989/1992.

Director of Finance and Administration at the Uganda Red Cross Society 1992 to 1998 and Senior Consultant/Program Manager Master’s program at Uganda Management Institute 1999/Retirement.

Did you lose a loved one in the protests that followed the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi? Please get in touch with us with details on editorial@ug.nationmedia.com