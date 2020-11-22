Kansiime had big plans

Just before his death, Onek had big plans to sell his bike and start a business for his wife so that she too could have something to her name

Onesmus Kansiime, aka Onek, a boda boda rider in Namugongo, passed away on November 18 from a gunshot wound he sustained from an unknown gunman who took advantage of the protests and shot at innocent civilians in Namugongo.

Kansiime ,25, leaves behind a wife and child.

Onek was one of the most hardworking boda-boda riders at the stage he worked at. He was the kind of person that you could call at midnight in a crisis and he would just say “let me come”.

Everyone that had him as their “boda guy” speaks highly of how reliable and efficient he has been.

There was literally no task that he felt he couldn’t complete, even if it was to deliver a goat to a Chinese man in Mubende on Christmas morning.

On the fateful day, he running one last errand for a client but while on his way home, he got struck by a bullet.

He also believed strongly in never leaving anyone behind. If he spotted an opportunity that someone close to him could gain from, he would immediately do anything in his power to make it happen.

His fellow boda boda riders can confidently say he helped them get the opportunity to ride and make a living for themselves.

Just before his death, Onek had big plans to sell his bike and start a business for his wife so that she too could have something to her name. He had already worked out the plan and all that was left was execution. A man with a very big heart, indeed heaven has received an angel and earth has lost a son.

This man was like a walking Yellow Pages. If there was anything you needed done, he would find the person that you needed to complete the task. He always knew someone that could do something even if it was to install a fridge in your dog’s kennel, he’d be able to find someone that could at the very least connect power to the kennel.

In his free time, Onek liked to listen to music, and was eagerly looking forward to the end of this pandemic so that he could have a good time.

Since the death of his mother last year, he had hoped to live this year to the fullest and celebrate her life but unfortunately the pandemic didn’t let him.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, he has instead been reunited with her and they will fly together amongst the angels. Surely, she will be excited to meet him again because this man was full of jokes, the kind of jokes that you don’t see coming.

If you got to experience the man that was Onek, you would agree that it was a great experience.

As he is laid to rest, may his soul rest in peace and may the good Lord comfort his young family that he has left behind.

Rest well Onek. You will be missed dearly.

Did you lose a loved one in the protests that followed the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi? Please get in touch with us with details on editorial@ug.nationmedia.com