Former Masaka Woman MP Mubanda dies at 77

Former Masaka District Woman MP Freda Nanziri Kase - Mubanda, aka girl, 77, has died.

Mubanda, a former United Nations employee, who won the NRM flag to contest for the Masaka District Woman MP seat, died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

A close family friend, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, told Daily Monitor that Mubanda complained of flu and cough when she was first admitted at a private facility in Kampala before she was airlifted to Nairobi.

“She has had breathing complications, which is why we decided to take her to Nairobi for specialised treatment,” the family friend said.

It was a sombre moment at the late’s family home in Kizungu, Masaka.

By yesterday, her family was making arrangements to return the body.

Ms Joan Nalule, one of her supporters, described the former legislator as a hard worker, who had left an indelible mark.

Sacrificial life

“She was from a well-to-do family but sacrificed her comfortable life to serve the people of Masaka and the country. We will dearly miss her, ’’ another mourner said.

Mr Emmanuel Kakeeto, a relative, told Daily Monitor that the family is working with government to return her body. “One of the late’s children is closely working with the government and has left for Nairobi to take part in the arrangements to return the body,” he said.

Mr Gerald Ntuwa, her chief campaign manager, said they had lost a committed member of the NRM party, who was a good mobiliser.

Mr Ntuwa said they are in consultations with the district party leaders to find another candidate to hold the party flag.

Mr Umar Ssebulime, the NRM Masaka regional administrative secretary, said the country had lost a very developmental person, who has been key in advocating for a better Masaka.

Mr Ssebulime said during her term of office in the ninth Parliament, the late lobbied for developmental projects such as farming that improved women’s livelihoods.

“We shall always remember her for hard work and selflessness. Rest in peace Maama Masaka,” he said.