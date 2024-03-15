Former MP aspirant Paul Owor remanded over Shs75m fraud
What you need to know:
- In his defense, Owor vehemently denied any wrongdoing, attributing the charges to political witch-hunt aimed at tarnishing his reputation among his supporters
Former Busiro South MP aspirant, Paul Owor has been remanded to Luzira prison on allegations of fraud, impersonation, and land malpractice.
This was after Owor appeared before Entebbe magistrate’s court where he was charged on Friday.
Court presided over by Chief Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis, heard that Mr Owor faces four counts of forgery, uttering false documents, obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The charges stem from a case in which the flamboyant youthful politician is accused of defrauding one Ms Loyce Nahwera of Shs75 million under the pretense of selling her a 100x100 piece of land in Namulanda zone, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District.
In his defense, Owor vehemently denied any wrongdoing, attributing the charges to political witch-hunt aimed at tarnishing his reputation among his supporters.
However, Ms Amabilis ordered Owor and his co-accused, Geoffrey Opule to be remanded to Luzira and Kigo prisons, respectively, until March 25, 2024 when they will be returned for a ruling on their bail application.
The allegations against Owor include selling the same piece of land to both Ms Nahwera and Mr Opule at Shs75 million each in July 2022.