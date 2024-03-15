Former MP aspirant Paul Owor remanded over Shs75m fraud

Former Busiro South MP aspirant, Paul Owor has been remanded to Luzira prison on allegations of fraud, impersonation, and land malpractice.

This was after Owor appeared before Entebbe magistrate’s court where he was charged on Friday.

Court presided over by Chief Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis, heard that Mr Owor faces four counts of forgery, uttering false documents, obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The charges stem from a case in which the flamboyant youthful politician is accused of defrauding one Ms Loyce Nahwera of Shs75 million under the pretense of selling her a 100x100 piece of land in Namulanda zone, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District.

In his defense, Owor vehemently denied any wrongdoing, attributing the charges to political witch-hunt aimed at tarnishing his reputation among his supporters.