Former Obote minister Ngobi is dead

Former minister of Cooperatives and Agriculture in Milton Obote I government Mathias Ngobi is dead.

His death was confirmed last evening by family members, who preferred anonymity.

Details about his death were still scanty by press time.

“We have arranged one person who will be handling the media but we are currently at his home at Namulesa Trading Centre in Jinja District. I will share more information if I get it,” a close family member said.

The source added that burial arrangements were yet to be made as family members were preparing to hold a meeting before making their decision public.

Mr Peter Walubiri, a leader of a faction of the Uganda Peoples Congress, said Ngobi had been sick for a long time partly due to his old age.

Who was Ngobi?

I know him because my father used to talk about him, they went to the same school in Namwendwa (Kamuli District). I don’t have much information currently on what could have caused his death,” Mr Walubiri said.

Ngobi was born in 1922 to Isabirye Mikhail in Bulogo, Kamuli.

He served as the Minister for Agriculture in the Obote I government. He was one of the five ministers who were arrested on February 23, 1966 as they attended a Cabinet meeting at Entebbe.

Ngobi married Ewulalia Nakirija (RIP) on May 31, 1952, with whom they got five children.

He went to Budini Secondary School before he joined Makerere to do medicine but later dropped the course and went to Manchester University where he graduated with a Degree in Public Administration.

