Former Omoro MP Simon Toolit dies

Former Omoro County parliamentary seat candidate Simon Toolit Akecha has died, two days after he was reportedly admitted at Lacor hospital, Gulu, according to the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Toolit, who has been the Acting Head of Policy for NUP, died Monday afternoon according to the party principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

“It is very unfortunate that he has passed without seeing the justice and good governance which he so much struggled for, all his life. Details regarding burial arrangements are being discussed with the family, and will be communicated in due course. May his soul rest in peace,” Bobi Wine said via his twitter handle.

NUP last year fronted Toolit, a former FDC member as its flag-bearer in the Omoro County by-election, following the death of MP and former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

He was defeated by Oulanyah’s son Andrew Ojok, who contested on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

Toolit was the Omoro County MP in the eighth Parliament but got defeated by Oulanyah in 2011 parliamentary election. Oulanyah again beat him in the February 18, 2021 parliamentary election.

Toolit had previously contested for the same seat on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket but lost to Oulanyah. Each time he lost, Toolit petitioned court on grounds that Oulanyah stole the vote but the petition would be dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence.



