NUP fronts former FDC member as candidate for Omoro County  by-election

National Unity Platform (NUP) has fronted former FDC member Simon Tolit Akecha as its flag-bearer in the forthcoming Omoro County by-election.

Mr Tolit triumphed over five other contestants for the same slot to emerge winner.

The Omoro seat fell vacant last month following the death of MP and former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

NUP principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said the party has high stakes in this election as they have to rubber stamp their support from the North.

Simon Tolit Akecha



"We shall win this because our flag bearer is experienced and determined. He ran last time and his victory was stolen by the dictator," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Mr Tolit said he was confident he would win.

"We can say our campaigns have started now. I am very confident that this race is coming in our favor and we shall enjoy it," he said.