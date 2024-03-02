Four arrested over theft of Kaguta Road construction materials

Police have arrested four people in Mbale City on allegations of stealing road construction materials.

The materials include bags of cement and hardcore stones meant for the construction of Kaguta Road in Mbale Industrial City Division. The road is currently under construction by Mbale City Council.

Kaguta Road, was named after President Museveni, and holds historical significance as one of his escape routes during his time in the bush war.

On Saturday, Elgon Regional police spokesperson Rogers Taitika confirmed the arrest of the officials.

He identified the suspects as, Denis Mwalye, the road Inspector of Mbale City who is also the site engineer, and truck driver Yunus Obondo who is attached to Mbale City Council.

Others include Abdul Karim and Mr Amuza Mafabi both road gangs.

Taitika said the suspects were arrested by both local leaders and residents before handing them to police officers.

“We have four suspects on allegations of stealing road construction materials. We are investigating them on theft and other related charges,” Taitika said on Saturday afternoon.

He said the file will be taken to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) for legal advice with the suspects due to be charged with theft and abuse of office after investigations.

Hamuza Banja, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) In-Charge of Mbale Industrial City Division, said police rescued the suspects from an angry mob that sought to lynch them.

Moses Mwambu, the LC1 chairman of Marale cell, commended the residents for their vigilance.

“We request police to investigate this matter and make sure the suspects are paraded in courts of law,” Mwambu said.

Twahilu Bwanga, the area Councilor for Marale Ward, said the suspects stole road materials from the store.