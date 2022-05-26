Four critically injured after falling off army truck ferrying voters in Omoro

At least four people were critically injured after they fell off a UPDF pickup truck which was allegedly ferrying them from Odek Sub-County to vote at polling stations in Acet Town Council on Thursday afternoon.



Monitor met and interacted with the accident victims who were receiving first aid at a health facility in Acet Town Council.



Medical reports confirmed that Patrick Okello,34, Edward Obang,22, and Denis Ekol,20, sustained deep cuts in their arms and suffered a torn ligament while Bosco Ojok, 36 sustained a fractured ankle and injuries on his back.



“The registration number of the military vehicle was covered,” the suspects noted.



The alleged truck would later be seen in Acet Town Council with about six Field Force Unit police officers driving towards Lalogi Town.



Mr Okello told this reporter that he was carried from Ogwari Village, approximately eight kilometers from Acet Town Council while his three other collages were ferried from Odek Trading Centre.



“We were waiting for boda bodas and this army car approached us and asked us to board to go and vote in Acet for ruling NRM party candidate Ojok Oulanyah. When we fell down, they only asked us to go for treatment and immediately drove off,” he claimed.



Mr Okello went into the details of how they fell off the truck.



“They even drove us past the polling station near Acet P/S where we were meant to vote. We then heard a man from inside telling the driver to branch off the main road in order to evade the trailing police van,” he said.