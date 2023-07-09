Four family members die from mysterious disease in Kayunga

Four members of the same family have died of a mysteries disease in Kayunga district. The deceased are residents of Kayonjo village in Busaana Town council.

Mr Dominic Okumu, the Kayonjo village chairman said two of the family members died on July 5 while two others died on July 6.

The Kayunga District Health Officer, Dr. Ahmed Matovu, said they are concerned and have taken samples from the bodies.

The samples, he said, were taken to Entebbe for testing to find out what could have killed the four people.

He identified the deceased as Sharifah Nyangoma, 34, Latifah Kitimbo, 16, who were the first to die.

Umar Kitimbo, 50, the father of the deceased and Charles Waswa 35, who was a nephew to Kitimbo died on July 6. Umar Kitimbo was been a bodaboda rider in Kayunga Town.

According to Ms Janepher Naigaga, Umar Kitimbo’s widow, on July 4, the late Nyangimoma and late Latif Kitimbo who were staying in Entebbe had diarrhea and vomiting and were taken to Entebbe hospital from where they died.

"The bodies were buried on Wednesday but on Thursday evening Waswa who had come to attend the funeral of the duo and her husband started vomiting and also had diarrhea.

They got tablets but at around 5am on Friday, Waswa died followed by her husband. They both died at home,” Ms Naigaga said.

Dr matovu said although he had allowed the relatives to bury the two people, he had cautioned them against crowding and also carrying out burial rituals on the bodies.

"We hope the results from the samples will be out on Tuesday," Dr. matovu said.

Mr Rajab Mukwaya, the Busaana Town council deputy mayor said residents are worried and called on authorities to quickly investigate the cause of the mysterious deaths.

Four other juveniles in the home were taken to Kayunga regional referral hospital where they are admitted in critical condition.

Mourners gather at the home of the deceased's family members on July 9. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE