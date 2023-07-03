Three more arrested over murder of five family members

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of five family members in Masaka District.

On June 24, Emmanuel Mutesasira, his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, Beatrice Nakalyango their daughter and two grandchildren Shivan Nakasagga and Robert Kayemba were hacked to death by unknown assailants at Kijonjo Village, Buwunga Sub County in Masaka District.

The suspects include; Noeline Nassiwa,18, a resident of Kalugondo Village and a cousin to the late Muteesasira, Dan Ssekajigo, 30, and Fulgensio Namugera, 40 - both residents of Kijonjo Village.

According to the Southern regional police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, their preliminary investigations indicate that the trio was involved in killing the deceased.

“The trio joins Vincent Samula who was arrested on June 25 and they will all be charged with murder,” Mr Kasirye said in an interview on Monday.

He said that the police are still hunting for more suspects to make sure that whoever was behind the heinous act faces the law.

Police investigations indicate that the late Mutesasira had disagreements with his relatives who vowed to revenge against him.