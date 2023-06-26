3 children hacked to death in Fort Portal family attack, two hospitalised

Police in Fort Portal Central Division, western Uganda are hunting for a 20-year-old man who is said to be on the run after he allegedly hacked his three siblings to death in Monday morning attack that left two others critically injured and fighting for their lives in hospital.

According to police, Brian Mutegeki, a resident of Rwengoma B2 cell, Rwengoma ward, Central Division in Fort Portal City hacked Charles Kagaba Charles, 7, Mutungi Kagaba, 4, and one Catherine aged wo-and-a-half years.

Brefin Kyomuhendo, 17, is admitted Kabarole Hospital theater while Chris Kagaba, 7, is admitted in Kabarole Hospital theatre following the 5am attack.

“The suspect is currently on the run and we are still looking for him,” said Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, SP Vincent Twesige.

According to police, the victims’ mother, Mariam Nabukenya, a bar proprietor was yet to return from her workplace at Kisenyi area, Fort Portal City when the attack happened.

According to SP Twesige, a security guard identified as Stephen Kateeba was on duty at Rwengoma B2 cell where he was deployed when he heard someone screaming for help from the victims’ home.

On rushing there, he found Kyomuhendo lying in a pool of blood.

“She told the guard that her brother, Mutegeki injured her and hacked his other siblings. The people who gathered at the scene entered the house and found four other children who were bleeding profusely from deep cut wounds. They rushed them to Kabarole hospital and Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for treatment,” he said.

According to Mr Twesige, police had by press time not yet interacted with the survivors as they were still in the theater.

The incident comes barely two days after unknown assailants descended on Kijonjo Village in Masaka District and hacked to death five family members. The victims were identified as Emmanuel Muteesasira, 57, his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, 52, their daughter Beatrice Nakalyango, 13 and two grandchildren –Shivan Nakasagga ,5, and Robert Kayemba.