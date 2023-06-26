3 children hacked to death in Fort Portal family attack, two hospitalised

Mourners at the home Ms Mariam Nabukenya in Rwengoma B2 cell, Rwengoma ward, Central Division in Fort Portal City where three of her children were killed and two others hospitalised following the June 26, 2023 attack. PHOTO/ ALEX ASHABA 

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • According to police, the victims’ mother, Mariam Nabukenya, a bar proprietor was yet to return from her workplace at Kisenyi area, Fort Portal City when the attack happened. 
  • A security guard was on duty at Rwengoma B2 cell where he was deployed when he heard someone screaming for help from the victims’ home.

Police in Fort Portal Central Division, western Uganda are hunting for a 20-year-old man who is said to be on the run after he allegedly hacked his three siblings to death in Monday morning attack that left two others critically injured and fighting for their lives in hospital.
According to police, Brian Mutegeki, a resident of Rwengoma B2 cell, Rwengoma ward, Central Division in Fort Portal City hacked Charles Kagaba Charles, 7, Mutungi Kagaba, 4, and one Catherine aged wo-and-a-half years. 

READ: New details emerge on murder of five family members in Masaka 

Brefin Kyomuhendo, 17, is admitted Kabarole Hospital theater while Chris Kagaba, 7, is admitted in Kabarole Hospital theatre following the 5am attack.
“The suspect is currently on the run and we are still looking for him,” said Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, SP Vincent Twesige.

Related

According to police, the victims’ mother, Mariam Nabukenya, a bar proprietor was yet to return from her workplace at Kisenyi area, Fort Portal City when the attack happened. 
According to SP Twesige, a security guard identified as Stephen Kateeba was on duty at Rwengoma B2 cell where he was deployed when he heard someone screaming for help from the victims’ home.

On rushing there, he found Kyomuhendo lying in a pool of blood.
“She told the guard that her brother, Mutegeki injured her and hacked his other siblings. The people who gathered at the scene entered the house and found four other children who were bleeding profusely from deep cut wounds. They rushed them to Kabarole hospital and Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for treatment,” he said.
According to Mr Twesige, police had by press time not yet interacted with the survivors as they were still in the theater.

The incident comes barely two days after unknown assailants descended on Kijonjo Village in Masaka District and hacked to death five family members. The victims  were identified as Emmanuel Muteesasira, 57, his wife Proscovia Ndagaano, 52, their daughter Beatrice Nakalyango, 13 and two grandchildren –Shivan Nakasagga ,5, and Robert Kayemba.


 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports