Four jailed eight years for plotting to kill Kayihura

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has sentenced four people to serve eight years in jail for plotting to kill former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Edward Kale Kayihura and Namayingo District Police Commander (DPC) Maj Francis Okumu.

Okuku Sadam Umalu, Osinya Colline, Joseph Ojambo, and Lwanga Abudala were sentenced on Friday by Justice Andrew Bashaija who found them guilty of theft and two counts of conspiracy to murder.

They were convicted and sentenced following a plea bargain agreement with Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo.

Court heard that between May and June 2016, two AK-47 rifles with 60 rounds of live ammunition were stolen by the accused from Nakudi Police Post in Namayingo District in eastern Uganda. A gunshot was heard at a resident's home in Sirowa Village in Namayingo, and the police conducted an operation that led to the arrest of Okuku and his accomplices.

The court further heard that upon interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing the guns to rob people and to kill those who were disturbing the Muslims of the Tabliq sect or frustrating their mission, including the then IGP Kale Kayihura, DPC Namayingo Maj Okumu and the RDC.

They also confessed to stealing a gun from a policeman in 2015 and using it in several failed and successful robberies in eastern Uganda.