Four killed in gun violence

Police authorities are investigating four killings that occurred this week as a result of gun violence.

They include the shooting to death of Nambi Bogiya, 30, a mobile money operator at Nalugala, Wakiso District on Wednesday at about 9pm, a few metres from her rented house in Nalugala Katabi Town Council.

It is alleged that the victim was trailed by a group of unknown assailants from her work place in Nalugala before she was shot dead and an unspecified amount of money taken from her.

In Makindye Division, Kampala, in the wee hours of Wednesday, unidentified assailants killed a security guard at a construction site and fled with property valued at Shs7.5m and a gun. The deceased was identified as Stephen Opio Epale.

In Mbarara City, police are holding a security guard for shooting to death a Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldier.

The deceased was identified as Lance Corporal Denis Muhindo from the UPDF 2nd Division Army barracks in Makenke.

Mr Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi spokesperson, said investigations show that the soldier was returning from a nearby bar when the suspect confronted him, leading to a quarrel. He said during the scuffle, the guard opened fire, killing Muhindo on the spot.

In Kapchorwa District, a 16-year-old boy was shot dead during a joint security operation between police and UPDF.

The killing happened as security officers were arresting his father, who was accused of deserting the army.

Police said the boy, only identified as Timothy, was shot dead in a fire exchange between his armed father, only identified as Kapchekweko.

The Elgon region UPDF spokesperson, Mr Jude Wandera, said Kapchekweko, who was at his home at the time of the raid opened gunfire at the officers.

Sipi region police spokesperson Fred Chesang said Kapchekweko was eventually arrested and the gun recovered.

“The suspect is helping us in the investigations as we hunt for more suspects. We have arrested the prime suspect who deserted from the army with a gun. We have been looking for him,” Mr Chesang said.

Police at Bukedea Central Police Station are holding one of their own for shooting dead a 17-year-old boy.

The suspect shot dead Patrick Otimong, a resident of Ajesa Village, Akero Parish in Bukedea Sub-county.

By Benson Tumusiime, David Aduut & Yahudu Kituzi