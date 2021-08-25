Four killed, six hospitalised in another Mbale road accident

By Olivier Mukaaya More by this Author

Four people were confirmed dead and six others hospitalized in an August 25 multi-vehicle morning accident involving a speeding fuel trailer headed for Mbale City from Tororo District.

Eye witnesses told Daily Monitor that an unidentified driver currently on the run lost control and hit two cars that had been parked along the Mbale-Tororo road with occupants inside.

Eyewitnesses Mr Moses Mafabi said ‘‘the accident happened at Mile 6 in Bumbobi Sub-county in Mbale District along the road at around 10:30am after the driver of a diesel truck knocked a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado registration number UBA 207J that had two occupants.’’

“After, the truck rammed into another car before it hit a building with a grocery, leaving a mobile money attendant who was outside, dead,” Mr Mafabi explained while sobbing.

The deceased mobile agent has been identified by police as 16-year-old Ms Patience Babalanda who was helping her mother to man the business Wednesday.

The fuel truck extensively damaged other properties around the accident scene on August 25. PHOTO/COURTESY

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika confirmed the accident and said two of the deceased were occupants in the Prado vehicle and the other victim was a food vendor.

“Four people have lost their lives and six are hospitalized at Mbale referral hospital. We are yet to get the particulars of three victims,” Mr Taitika, said.

Mr Taitika said ‘‘it's unfortunate that within a period of two days, 8 people have been lost in road accidents along the same road’’ following a Tuesday accident.