Four MPs present evidence on Zaake

Left-Right: MPs Jonathan Ebwalu, Martin Ojara, Godfrey Macho and Mary Nakato appear before the Rules committee on February 22, 2022. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Mr Zaake, in his tweets which were posted on February 9 on Twitter and later deleted, accused Ms Among of mishandling his torture ordeal during a previous House sitting.

Four legislators yesterday interfaced with Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline to present their evidence against Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality) over his alleged abusive tweets directed at Ms Anita Among, the deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.