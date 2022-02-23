Four MPs present evidence on Zaake

Four legislators yesterday interfaced with Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline to present their evidence against Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality) over his alleged abusive tweets directed at Ms Anita Among, the deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Zaake, in his tweets which were posted on February 9 on Twitter and later deleted, accused Ms Among of mishandling his torture ordeal during a previous House sitting.

The legislators, who presented evidence on Mr Zaake, were Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi (Bardege-Layibi Division), Mr Jonathan Ebwalu (Soroti West Division), Geoffrey Macho (Busia Municipality), and Ms Mary Annet Nakato (Buyende Woman).

“My complaint is related to offensive communication by a member of the House, a commissioner of the House, Honourable Zaake Francis, who through his social media handles insulted the integrity of this House and that of the Speaker,” Mr Mapenduzi, the main complainant, told the committee chaired by Mr Abdu Katuntu.

“Parliament is one of the arms of government and if it is seen not behaving with integrity, then public confidence is undermined,” he added. Mr Mapenduzi then laid before the committee the alleged printouts of Mr Zaake’s tweets.

Mr Mapenduzi first raised the issue as a matter of national importance on February 15 before proceeding with intention to move a motion under Section Five of the Administration of Parliament Act for Mr Zaake’s removal from the office of Commissioner of Parliament.

A National Unity Platform (NUP) party member, Mr Zaake currently sits on the Commission as a back-bench member.

The accusations

Mr Ebwalu shared similar views, stating that Mr Zaake’s tweets demeaned the House. He said it was important for legislators to be mindful of their reputations.

Part of Mr Zaake’s alleged tweets read: “The utter bunkum emanating from her dishonest lips was only intended to mock and break me down, this idiocy! Parliament deserves better, how a person of her calibre lacks intelligential prowess to appreciate that healing is a natural phenomenon.”

In her submission, Ms Nakato strongly condemned the misuse of social media in the country.

When some members raised the issue of the authenticity of Mr Zaake’s Twitter account, Mr Katuntu responded that investigations would be conducted to find out whether the account is his or not.