FULL LIST: Govt phases out 22 teachers’ colleges

First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni gestures on September 29, 2023, during the release of the 2021 Grade III Teacher certificate examination results at State House, Nakasero in Kampala. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Dorothy Nagitta

  • On Friday, education minister Janet Museveni said the phase out followed consultations involving various stakeholders of the affected PTCs.

Government has phased out 22 non-core Primary Teacher Training Colleges (PTCs) across the country and re-purpose them for other programmes.

Among the affected institutions, one (1) is to be re-purposed to become a senior secondary school, five (5) as health training institutions, six (6) as campuses to different public universities, three (3) as TVET skills training institutions, one (1) as TVET Agro-Vet institution, two (2) as health tutors’ training institutions and four (4) as instructor training institutions.

But she also added that operationalization of the re-purposed institutions is subject to availability of financial resources.

 “You may be wondering what is going to happen since some of the primary Teacher Training Colleges where you studied from your grade-iii are among the twenty–two PTCs being phased out…We have agreed to come up with an arrangement that will see those who want to re-take their examinations do so from the remaining 23 core PTCS,” she remarked.

The first lady also urged that the technical team at the education ministry ensures no continuing students in the teacher training institutions are affected by the ongoing reforms under the National Teacher policy 2019.

“So, let the team at the ministry work with Kyambogo University and ensure that we avert any likelihood of continuing students in the teacher training institutions falling through cracks because of the government reforms,” she remarked during the release of 2021 Grade 3 Teachers’ examination results at state house in Nakasero.

In addition, the education ministry asked kyambogo University to work closely with key stakeholders for a swift adoption of the National Teacher policy 2019.

LIST OF PHASED OUT INSTITUTIONS

Name of the PTC

Location

Repurposed option

Jinja Ptc

Jinja

Senior Secondary School

Kotido Ptc

Kotido

Campus Of Gulu University

Erepi Ptc

Moyo

Campus Of Muni University

Paidha Ptc

Zombo

Campus Of Kyambogo University

Kabwangasi Ptc

Butebo

Campus Of Busitema University

Rukungiri Ptc

Rukungiri

Campus Of Kabale University

Canon Lawrence Ptc Bomboro

Lira city

Campus Of Lira University

Bundibugyo Ptc

Bundibugyo

Health Training Institution

Kisoro Ptc

Kisoro

Health Training Institution

Busikho Ptc

Busia

Health Training Institution

Kapchorwa Ptc

Kapchorwa

Health Training Institution

St Augustine Ptc Butiti

Kyenjojo

Health Training Institution

Buhungiro Ptc

Isingiro

Tvet Skills Training Institution

Kiyoora Ptc

Ntungamo

Tvet Agro-Vet Institution

Rakai Ptc

Kyotera

Tvet Skills Training Institution

Kamurasi Ptc

Masindi

Tvet Skills Training Institution

Kabukunge Ptc

Kalungu

Instructor Training Institution

Kaliro Ptc

Kaliro

Instructor Training Institution

Bikungu Ptc

Mitooma

Instructor Training Institution

Bwera Ptc

Kasese

Instructor Training Institution

St Mary’s Ptc Bukedea

Bukedea

Health Tutor’s Training Institution

Christ The King Ptc Gulu

Gulu city

Health Tutor’s Training Institution


