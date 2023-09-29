FULL LIST: Govt phases out 22 teachers’ colleges

Government has phased out 22 non-core Primary Teacher Training Colleges (PTCs) across the country and re-purpose them for other programmes.

Among the affected institutions, one (1) is to be re-purposed to become a senior secondary school, five (5) as health training institutions, six (6) as campuses to different public universities, three (3) as TVET skills training institutions, one (1) as TVET Agro-Vet institution, two (2) as health tutors’ training institutions and four (4) as instructor training institutions.

On Friday, education minister Janet Museveni said the phase out followed consultations involving various stakeholders of the affected PTCs.

But she also added that operationalization of the re-purposed institutions is subject to availability of financial resources.

“You may be wondering what is going to happen since some of the primary Teacher Training Colleges where you studied from your grade-iii are among the twenty–two PTCs being phased out…We have agreed to come up with an arrangement that will see those who want to re-take their examinations do so from the remaining 23 core PTCS,” she remarked.

The first lady also urged that the technical team at the education ministry ensures no continuing students in the teacher training institutions are affected by the ongoing reforms under the National Teacher policy 2019.

“So, let the team at the ministry work with Kyambogo University and ensure that we avert any likelihood of continuing students in the teacher training institutions falling through cracks because of the government reforms,” she remarked during the release of 2021 Grade 3 Teachers’ examination results at state house in Nakasero.

In addition, the education ministry asked kyambogo University to work closely with key stakeholders for a swift adoption of the National Teacher policy 2019.

LIST OF PHASED OUT INSTITUTIONS

Name of the PTC Location Repurposed option Jinja Ptc Jinja Senior Secondary School Kotido Ptc Kotido Campus Of Gulu University Erepi Ptc Moyo Campus Of Muni University Paidha Ptc Zombo Campus Of Kyambogo University Kabwangasi Ptc Butebo Campus Of Busitema University Rukungiri Ptc Rukungiri Campus Of Kabale University Canon Lawrence Ptc Bomboro Lira city Campus Of Lira University Bundibugyo Ptc Bundibugyo Health Training Institution Kisoro Ptc Kisoro Health Training Institution Busikho Ptc Busia Health Training Institution Kapchorwa Ptc Kapchorwa Health Training Institution St Augustine Ptc Butiti Kyenjojo Health Training Institution Buhungiro Ptc Isingiro Tvet Skills Training Institution Kiyoora Ptc Ntungamo Tvet Agro-Vet Institution Rakai Ptc Kyotera Tvet Skills Training Institution Kamurasi Ptc Masindi Tvet Skills Training Institution Kabukunge Ptc Kalungu Instructor Training Institution Kaliro Ptc Kaliro Instructor Training Institution Bikungu Ptc Mitooma Instructor Training Institution Bwera Ptc Kasese Instructor Training Institution St Mary’s Ptc Bukedea Bukedea Health Tutor’s Training Institution Christ The King Ptc Gulu Gulu city Health Tutor’s Training Institution