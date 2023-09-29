FULL LIST: Govt phases out 22 teachers’ colleges
What you need to know:
- On Friday, education minister Janet Museveni said the phase out followed consultations involving various stakeholders of the affected PTCs.
Government has phased out 22 non-core Primary Teacher Training Colleges (PTCs) across the country and re-purpose them for other programmes.
Among the affected institutions, one (1) is to be re-purposed to become a senior secondary school, five (5) as health training institutions, six (6) as campuses to different public universities, three (3) as TVET skills training institutions, one (1) as TVET Agro-Vet institution, two (2) as health tutors’ training institutions and four (4) as instructor training institutions.
But she also added that operationalization of the re-purposed institutions is subject to availability of financial resources.
“You may be wondering what is going to happen since some of the primary Teacher Training Colleges where you studied from your grade-iii are among the twenty–two PTCs being phased out…We have agreed to come up with an arrangement that will see those who want to re-take their examinations do so from the remaining 23 core PTCS,” she remarked.
The first lady also urged that the technical team at the education ministry ensures no continuing students in the teacher training institutions are affected by the ongoing reforms under the National Teacher policy 2019.
“So, let the team at the ministry work with Kyambogo University and ensure that we avert any likelihood of continuing students in the teacher training institutions falling through cracks because of the government reforms,” she remarked during the release of 2021 Grade 3 Teachers’ examination results at state house in Nakasero.
In addition, the education ministry asked kyambogo University to work closely with key stakeholders for a swift adoption of the National Teacher policy 2019.
LIST OF PHASED OUT INSTITUTIONS
Name of the PTC
Location
Repurposed option
Jinja Ptc
Jinja
Senior Secondary School
Kotido Ptc
Kotido
Campus Of Gulu University
Erepi Ptc
Moyo
Campus Of Muni University
Paidha Ptc
Zombo
Campus Of Kyambogo University
Kabwangasi Ptc
Butebo
Campus Of Busitema University
Rukungiri Ptc
Rukungiri
Campus Of Kabale University
Canon Lawrence Ptc Bomboro
Lira city
Campus Of Lira University
Bundibugyo Ptc
Bundibugyo
Health Training Institution
Kisoro Ptc
Kisoro
Health Training Institution
Busikho Ptc
Busia
Health Training Institution
Kapchorwa Ptc
Kapchorwa
Health Training Institution
St Augustine Ptc Butiti
Kyenjojo
Health Training Institution
Buhungiro Ptc
Isingiro
Tvet Skills Training Institution
Kiyoora Ptc
Ntungamo
Tvet Agro-Vet Institution
Rakai Ptc
Kyotera
Tvet Skills Training Institution
Kamurasi Ptc
Masindi
Tvet Skills Training Institution
Kabukunge Ptc
Kalungu
Instructor Training Institution
Kaliro Ptc
Kaliro
Instructor Training Institution
Bikungu Ptc
Mitooma
Instructor Training Institution
Bwera Ptc
Kasese
Instructor Training Institution
St Mary’s Ptc Bukedea
Bukedea
Health Tutor’s Training Institution
Christ The King Ptc Gulu
Gulu city
Health Tutor’s Training Institution