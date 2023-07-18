FULL LIST: Museveni appoints six new registrars

President Museveni has on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) appointed six acting registrars in the Judiciary to boost service delivery.

The appointees are Ms Lamunu Pamela Ocaya, Ms Prossy Katushabe, Mr Ereemye James Jumire Mawanda, Mr Simon Kintu Zirintusa, Ms Rukundo Allen Owembabazi and Mr Ayebare Thadius Tumwebaze.

According to Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu, the appointments now bring the total number of registrars to 12, representing 100 percent of the approved structure of that category of judicial officers.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo applauded the appointing authority for fulfilling his promise of ensuring that the Judiciary has the necessary manpower for efficient and effective administration of justice. He also said filling the manpower gaps will ensure that the Judiciary fully implements its transformation agenda of enhancing access to justice.

The appointees

Pamela Lamunu Ocaya

Ms Lamunu joined the Judiciary in 2009 as a Magistrate Grade One and has been the Deputy Registrar at the Anti- Corruption Division of the High Court.

She holds a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC, USA. She also holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Uganda Management Institute. She is the recipient of the Leadership and Advocacy for Women in Africa Fellowship.

Prossy Katushabe

She has risen through the ranks over a period of 14 years. She has been serving as the Deputy Registrar at the Family Division of the High Court.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Management Studies from the Uganda Management Institute and a Post Graduate Diploma in Social Justice from Makerere University. She is the vice president of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association (UJOA).

James Ereemye Mawanda

He has 27 years of working experience as a judicial officer. He has been serving as a Deputy Registrar at the Registry of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management. He is also a member of the Judiciary Council representing the Lower Bench. The Judiciary Council is an advisory organ to the Chief Justice established under the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020.

Simon Kintu Zirintusa

Mr Zirintusa joined the Judiciary in 2004 as a Magistrate Grade One and rose through the ranks to the position of Assistant Registrar. He has been deployed at the Civil Division. He has undergone specialised training in judgment writing at Seattle School of Law, USA, and also trained on the role of the Judiciary in combating human trafficking at Golda Meir Mount Camel International University.

Rukundo Allen Owembabazi

She has been working at the Judicial Service Commission as a Deputy Registrar Anti-Corruption Advisory and Inspection.