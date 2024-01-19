G-77+China kicks off with focus on geopolitical tension, financial challenges

Over 100 senior officials from different member states of the Group of 77 + China, yesterday kicked off the Group’s Third South Summit, focusing on international geopolitical tension, financial challenges and sustainable development.

The senior officials Thursday evening discussed the draft outcome document that was negotiated and concluded by different experts during the 77th session of the United Nation General Assembly, which was held in New York in September last year.

Different Foreign Affairs Ministers from G-77 member states and China, on September 22 met at UN headquarter and discussed numerous issues, including; the current geo-political tensions, reviewed the world economic situation, discussed the on-going impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the particular challenges faced by developing countries in the economic, social and environmental areas.

These also recognized the need to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, remains the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development, and later adopted multiple declarations which informed the basis of yesterday’s arguments.

“As you are aware, this outcome document was negotiated and concluded in New York at expert level therefore it is expected that this meeting will finish its business in a timely manner,” Mr Vincent Bagiire, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said as he officially opened the session.

“We meet at a time when the world is facing multiple challenges including geo-political tensions, economic and financial challenges in many countries as well as climate crisis.,” he added.

President Museveni is expected to on Monday January 21, officially take over as the Chairman of G-77 + China and later preside over a two days meeting that will adapt the resolutions.

G-77+ China started as a group of 77 developing countries that came together and signed a joint declaration of the first session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development” (UNCTAD) in Geneva in 1964, with a main aim of promoting economic cooperation among its member states and to collectively address issues related to development, trade, and international financial institutions.

These, who have since grown to 134 members, have since 1994 received both political and financial support from China who does not however consider herself a Group member.

China’s inclusion to the Group is significant because of it; economic Influence, Global Diplomacy, South-South Cooperation, Global Governance Reforms, Technology Transfer and Capacity Building.

It is currently being chaired by Cuba, who will handover the leadership to Uganda at an official function that will be graced by multiple heads of states and other delegates on Monday.

During the September 2023 New York meeting, the G-77 + China Foreign Ministers made 343 declarations including among others; reaffirming full respect for the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, respect the universal declaration of human rights, restore full peace and support each other in economic development among others.

Mr Bagiire reminded delegates yesterday that G-77 has an opportunity and important role to play in strengthening multilateralism for a fairer, more equitable and prosperous world.

“The need to create opportunities for young people and harness their potential as well as achieving gender equality among others is more important than ever. Climate change and sustainable development are two sides of a coin. As you are aware, the G-77 has been to the forefront of calling for successful implementation of the Paris Agreement of Climate Change and the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development,” he said.

The summit’s launch amidst the on-going Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit which kicked off on Monday this week.

The two summits running back-to-back have been organized by Uganda who will assume their leadership with a 3-year term of NAM and one-year term of the G-77 + China.

Daily Monitor understands that the major issue that has dominated the NAM summit since its inception is the Israel invasion of Palestine, a conflict that has claimed over 20,000 lives and displaced over 750,000 since October last year.

Mr Bagiire yesterday said the coerciveness and consultative approach of the G-77 + China, under the chairmanship of Cuba, has resulted in important milestones and achievements over the last 12 months.

“One of the key priorities is the acceleration of implementation of the 2030 Agenda of sustainable development with 17 SDGs by 2030. The implementation is lagging as we all know, partly on account of covid-19 and its impact and it is therefore imperative that the concerted efforts are made to scale up mobilization of resources in terms of financial, capacity building and technology required to deliver the Agenda and SDGs which mainly aim at eradicating poverty, addressing climate change,” he said,