Who is who on NAM, G-77 organising committee?

Between January 15 and 23, Uganda will host the Non-Align Movement (NAM) and Group of 77 (G-77) + China Third South summits which will run back-to-back.

The NAM summit will run from January 15 to 20 followed by G-77 from January 20 to 23 at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

The two summits are expected to attract more than 5,000 delegates including 70 heads of state and government, from 120 countries.

Below are highlights of members of the National Organising Committee (NOC).

NOC Chairperson

The NAM NOC is headed by Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the country’s head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.

She took over this mantle in February last year after being appointed by the President and is working closely with another NOC led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The former State House comptroller and her team have since their appointments been critically looking through all budgets, coordinating all activities related to the summits including pushing for the completion of NAM roads, Entebbe International Airport, and the 4,000 seater Commonwealth Convention Centre at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

NOC deputy chairperson

Nakyobe is deputised by Uganda’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare.

Ayebare started his career as a journalist in 1996, before transitioning from the private sector to diplomacy in 2001. He has been instrumental in representing Uganda’s interests, especially in the West.

In 2001, he was appointed as Uganda’s Principal Adviser and Special Envoy to the Burundi peace process, and later he became Uganda’s Ambassador and Head of Mission to Rwanda and Burundi between 2002 and 2005.

In 2005, he was transferred to Uganda’s mission at the United Nations, based in New York, where he served as Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’affaires until 2008.

In 2009, he was appointed as Director of the Africa Programme at the “International Peace Institute”, a think tank, based in New York, serving there until 2011.

From 2010 until 2012, he went back to serve as Deputy Head of Uganda’s mission to the UN, based in New York City. From here President Museveni appointed him as Uganda’s Ambassador to New York and Permanent Representative to the UN , a position he has held to date.

NAM Secretariat

The NAM secretariat and conferencing coordination is led by Mr Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Bagiire was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance between November 2016 and February 2022 before attaining his current position.

He also held other positions including Member of Parliament between May 2011 and May 2016, and headed Busoga Rural Open Source and Development Initiative (BROSDI) for 19 years and Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) for five years

He is being deputised by three individuals including the acting director for Regional and International Political Affairs at MOFA, Amb Phillip Odida; the Foreign Service Officer at Uganda’s embassy in Ethiopia, Ms Anne Nabaasa and a one Nkayivu Ssenabulya.

Protocol coordination

The protocol coordination is being driven by three individuals. They include Amb Charles Ssentongo, the Chief of Protocol at MOFA; Amb Aisa Ismail, the deputy Chief of Protocol; and one Michael Bulwaka from MOFA.

Aircraft and arms clearances

The aircraft and arms clearances is led by Mr Richard Biribonwoha. Little is known about Mr Biribonwoha. Available documents indicate that he was the head of Chancery, at the Embassy of Denmark, and was one of the officials who were recalled in November 2020. When contacted yesterday, he declined to speak to Daily Monitor. “Use the information you have,” he replied after being asked about his bio.

Accommodation coordination

Accomodation coordination will be led by three individuals. They are Ms Laura Kahuga, the Foreign Service officer at the MOFA in Kampala, a position she has held since 2011; Harriet Kiiza, the tourism officer at the Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities; and Ms Sarah Nakamya from MOFA.

Transport coordination

Transport coordination is being conducted by Mr Tony Kavuma, the chief mechanical engineer at Ministry of Works. He will be assisted by his colleagues Mr Francis Keeya, and Mr Anthony Agama from MOFA.

Visas and immigration

Visas and immigration will be handled by Mr Robert Muwazi, the manager -in-charge of Airport immigration; Mr Benon Kayemba from MOFA; and Mr Gilbert Kabuzire, the principal immigration officer at the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration.

Security

The deputy director of operations at the Uganda Police Force (UPF), SCP Wilson Omoding, will lead the security team. He is being assisted by SCP Charles Asaba, the Deputy Director 0f UPF; Col Paul Namawa, from the Special Forces Command; and Lt Col Moses Musinguzi, from the same unit.

Accreditation

This will be held in two formats, for the delegates and media. The delegates will be accredited by three individuals including Ms Gwennie Kategaya, Mr Samuel Isiko, and Mr Godwin Asiimwe from MOFA.

The media will be accredited by Mr Suubi Kiwanuka from the Uganda Media Centre; Dr Sam Bhoi Omara from MOFA; and the head of presidential press unit, Sandor Walusimbi.

ICT

The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) subcommittee is being spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner of Communication and Information Dissemination at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Ms Sylivia Biraahwa, alongside Mr Charles Nabimara and Mr Patrick Dusabe from MOFA.

Entebbe airport

Clearances at the Entebbe International Airport will be done by the facility’s general manager, Mr Barungi Emmanuel and the manager of the Very Important Person lounge, Ms Hope Barahire.

Spouses programme

The spouses programme will be coordinated by Ms Irene Kauma and Ms Gloria Tugume, both from State House as well as Ms Agnes Birungi from MOFA.

Business Forum/summit and exhibitions

This will be coordinated by Mr Francis Kisirinya, the director of finance at the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda and Mr Brian Phenox Mwanika from MOFA.

Entertainment and excursions

These will coordinated by Ms Lilly Ajarova, the executive director of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB); Ms Ruth Muguta from MOFA; and Mr Bradford Ocheng from UTB.