Galaxy radio boss dies in Entebbe expressway crash

One of the directors of a local radio station, Galaxy FM, died Saturday night following a nasty accident at Nakigala along the Entebbe-Kampala Expressway, police have said.

Pius Kamugisha is said to have died on the way to hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the 10pm road crash which involved a Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) officer.

“The accident involved motor vehicle registration number UG 0382D (Toyota Hilux) that was being driven by Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhabga I.O 1st Division Kakiri and motor vehicle registration number UBK 320P Benz black driven by Pius Kamugisha whom we have established to be the C.E O of Galaxy FM and a resident of Senge, Wakiso who died on the way to hospital,” said traffic and road safety spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.

According to police, both Lt Col Byaruhabga and Kamugisha were from Entebbe side heading to Busega side when the crash happened.

“It is alleged that towards Nakigalala at Kilometer 10, the driver of UBK 320P (Kamugisha) who was speeding decided to overtake MV UG which was driving in the outer lane at a short distance, in the process, he knocked MV UG 0382D on rear light on the driver’s side, continued by scratching the driver’s door and then hit off the side mirror,” ASP Nampiima said before adding that “Kamugisha then lost control and knocked the middle concrete barrier before his vehicle crossed back to the outer lane, rolled to the trench and overturned several times up to the resting position approximately 600m from the point of impact.”

The wreckage of the car which was being driven by Lt Col Ephraim Byaruhabga. PHOTO/ COURTESY



He sustained severe injuries, including a fractured arm but died before he could reach Mulago National Referral Hospital where responders were rushing him for medication.

Police attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving, but said further investigations are underway.

“Some bottles of alcohol were recovered from the vehicle of the deceased. The body of the deceased was conveyed to Mulago mortuary and more inquiries at hand,” ASP Nampiima added.

Police stats

The 2021 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report says there was a 42 percent increase in the number of crashes from 12,249 in 2020 to 17,443 in 2021. More than 3,000 crashes were fatal, and 4,616 survived with minor injuries.

The report says on average, Uganda loses approximately 10 people per day due to road crashes.