Gen Elwelu, Gen Muhoozi among 10 elected to represent UPDF in Parliament

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces elected its 10 representatives in an election that also saw Security Minister, Gen Elly Tumwine losing his seat after serving for more than 30 years.

The election which was managed by the national Electoral Commission also the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi and his deputy Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi elected to parliament. The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala is the only army MP out of 10 to return to the House.

According to the statement issued by the Deputy Spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki quoted President Yoweri Museveni who chaired the UPDF Defence which elected the army representatives said the MPs should be “conveyor belts and listening posts in parliament”

“He added that this is on account of the history of Uganda which like some other African countries had become ungovernable and a failed state. The members of the Constituent Assembly found it wise to include 10 members of Parliament to represent the UPDF,” the statement said.

He told the new members of Parliament to support the seven key priority areas that include; equipping the army, roads, railway and water ways, electricity, health education, salaries for the scientists and the armed forces and wealth funds.

“Equipping our Armed Forces to be second to none in our region of Africa; and I will not compromise on that.” Gen Museveni said.

The newly elected Members of Parliament to represent the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces include.

Three on women slot include:

Col Dr Victor Nekesa,

Lt Col Charity Bainababo,

Maj Dr Jennifer Alanyo

The seven slots for male representatives were taken by:

Gen David Muhoozi

Gen Edward Katumba Wamala

Lt Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi

Lt Gen Peter Elwelu

Lt Gen James Mugira

Maj Gen Henry Matsiko

Maj Gen Sam Kavuma











