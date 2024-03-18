Gen Katumba shooting: Six people face trial

Six of eight suspects accused of trying to kill transport minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala will face trial after court confirmed charges of attempted murder and murder against them on Monday.

International Crimes Division of the High Court Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka confirmed charges of terrorism, 10 alternative counts of murder and 12 of attempted murder, 4 counts of aggravated robbery, rendering support to a terrorist organization, terrorism financing and belonging to a terrorist organisation against the six.

The six are Mohammad Kagugube, Kamada Walusimbi alias Mudinka, a boda boda rider, Silman Kisambira, Abdlaziz Ramanthan Duuku, Habib Ramathan Marjan, a religious teacher and Muzaifa Wampa alias Kanaaba, a boda boda rider.

However, court dismissed the said charges against Hussein Ismael Sserubula alias Imam muto and Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi and set them free, reasoning that “there was no evidence implicating them.”

The group of six is also accused of murdering Gen Katumba’s daughter Brenda Nantogo and the minister’s driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo during the 2021 attack in Kampala.

Prosecution contends that under the charge of allegedly rendering support to a terrorist organization. the accused persons and others still at large, between March 2015 and June 2021 in various places in Kampala, Luweero, Kasese and in various places of eastern DR Congo, rendered support to militant Hussein Lubwama aka Master.

Prosecution also suggests that the group robbed Cheap General Hardware in Nansana East 1 Zone in Wakiso District on May 29, 2019, causing the death of Jimmy Atukuru, Frank Abaho Mutinda and Amin Bugembe.

It is also indicated that in the same attack, the accused persons stole Shs38m from Tedrin Nalule- and threatened to shoot her.

The group is also accused of being behind the robbery at City Shoppers supermarket in Kanyanya-Mpererwe, where they allegedly killed Burton Okoti.

The same group is accused of robbing Shs2.2m from Precious Kayesu and robbing Denovo bakery in Kalerwe- thus stealing Shs34m from Nawal Nakatudde.

Court documents indicate that the group also killed Edward Ssenyonzi and attempted to kill Angello Nantongo and Evarest Hakizza.

Court held that all the said monies were stolen using violence with deadly weapons and the attacks were random shooting indiscriminately carried out in public places by the six suspects who were fighting to defend their Islamic faith.

According to court, Kagugube and Walusimbi confessed to the crime, admitting that the said monies was remitted to ADF by their boss Lubowa Hussein alias master who recruited and trained them on firearm usage for six months in Congo before returning to Uganda where they were urged to defend Islam.

It is further stated that terror group Al Qaeda literature and audio recordings confirming the six to be members of ADF were recovered from the home of Marjan in Kasangati after a search.