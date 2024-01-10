Gen Moses Ali's wife eulogised as peace loving woman

Hundreds of mourners on January 9 gathered at the home of the Rtd Gen Al-Haji Moses Ali, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament to pay tribute to his wife.

Mrs Sarah Ali died on January 8 at Medipal Hospital in Kampala.

Adjumani District Health Officer, Dr Dominic Drametu, told mourners that the Mrs Ali developed body swelling while attending to Gen Moses Ali in Turkey and was later diagnosed with kidney disease. Speaking to mourners on behalf of the family, Dr Drametu revealed that one of the kidneys failed to function completely and the other kidney was functioning half way.

“She was on medication from turkey and when she reached Uganda she was managed at Nsambia Hospital and she was later put on dialysis,” Dr Drametu said.

Dr Drametu also said that the family of the deceased had arranged for kidney transplant in India but she later developed some infection which delayed the planned major operation.

According to information that Drametu obtained from the family, the deceased had two cardiac arrests which medical doctors managed successfully and suffered another cardiac arrest on Saturday that forced her to be admitted and died on Monday January 8, 2024.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja eulogised Mrs Ali in message read to mourners by the State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Kwiyucwiny. Ms Nabbanja described the late as a disciplinarian, hardworking, tolerant and an entrepreneur.

She added that the late Mrs Ali was a peace-loving woman who always preached co-existence in the community.

Sheikh Abujafar Shaban Karala, the district Khadi Arua Muslim District and also the representative of his eminence the Mufti of Uganda who led the prayer for the burial, said Mrs Ali exhibited extraordinary behavior that helped in guiding her husband, Gen Moses Ali.

The Adjumani town council LCIII chairperson, Mr Lawrence Mangapi, lauded that late for helping in shaping the vision of many women in the district as a mentor.

Fr Andrew Inyaga who also attended the burial said since childhood as a relative to the late, they worked together and did so many family related projects saying she is a woman of great influence who will not easily be replaced.