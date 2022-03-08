Suspected thugs stab GISO in night attack  

Police in Mukono District are investigating an attack on a Gombolola Intelligence Security Officer (GISO) of Kyampisi Sub County.

Mr Dismus Lukabwe, 50, was reportedly attacked by unknown people on Sunday night at around 12am, on his way from a local drinking joint in Kabembe Trading Centre, together with his wife Julie Lukabwe, 40.

The incident happened in a eucalyptus forest near Kasenyi swamp, a stone-throw away from his home.

The duo was travelling on a motorcycle which was trapped down by ropes tied across the road.

It’s alleged that three men armed with machetes attacked the duo, kidnapped the woman before stabbing the man. The victim suffered serious wounds on the head.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigyire confirmed the attack on Monday.

“We know there are some infighting between the victim and the former GISO, but we shall look into that as well during investigations,” he said.

According to Mr George Stanley Muwonge, a councillor representing Kyampisi Sub County at Mukono District Council, the GISO was saved by the wife who managed to untie herself from where he was dumped.