Suspected thugs stab GISO in night attack  

By  Ivan Ssenabulya

What you need to know:

  • Mr Dismus Lukabwe, 50, was reportedly attacked by unknown people on Sunday night at around 12am, on his way from a local drinking joint in Kabembe Trading Centre, together with his wife Julie Lukabwe, 40.

Police in Mukono District are investigating an attack on a Gombolola Intelligence Security Officer (GISO) of Kyampisi Sub County.

