Global bus crash death toll rises to two

The death toll in the Monday morning Global Bus road crash on the Masaka-Mbarara Highway rose to two on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The latest confirmed fatality is of 21-year-old Emma Okello, a resident of Nsambya Police barracks who died at Nsambya Hospital on Tuesday following an operation.

On Monday, a passenger byus belonging to Global Bus company overturned at Kyekulula Village, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District, an incident police blamed on speeding on a slippery surface following down pour.

Deceased Okello is son to Sergeant Walter Okello who is attached to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Surprisingly, the deceased was not among those police listed as critically injured after the crash.

Yesterday, 16-year-old Amos Atamba died upon arrival at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. He was a student at Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga.

On Tuesday, Southern Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed the death of Okello but said they are “still hunting the driver of the ill-fated bus who took off after the incident.”

According to Dr Winfred Auma, a clinical officer at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, they received 14 victims and three were in critical condition.

“Two of the three were referred to Kampala for further management considering their condition,” she said.