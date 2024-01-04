God gave me a second chance – Bugingo

Several hours after he escaped death on Tuesday night, prominent Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, head of the House of Prayer Ministries International congregation, spent yesterday locked away indoors at his Namugoona home in Wakiso District outside the capital.

Around 5pm, he emerged to address gathered media, having reportedly arrived home at around 1am on Wednesday, according to neighbours. Dressed in a checkered, short-sleeved shirt, the pastor appeared outwardly calm as he delivered an emotional speech, speaking about God having given him a second chance.

One of the bullets which took his bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza’s life in the 9pm shooting grazed him around the left shoulder. His injuries were slight, but he was still shaken from the traumatic experience.

The shooter(s) rode up to the vehicle from the left-hand side before unleashing a hail of gunfire. Ordinarily, Pastor Bugingo would have probably been perched in the passenger seat on that side of the vehicle, however, on Tuesday night he was at the wheel on the right-hand side.

“Satan wanted me dead but God kept me alive because I have not finished my responsibilities. God ashamed the devil. I will not blame anyone, I will not say that so and so wanted to kill me, but what I will conclude is that Satan wanted me dead but God shamed the devil...

“I am blessed that I see many people here when I am still alive….I pray for all of you in 2024 … we request all those with similar hearts to stop because I am not the first person to be shot at because others like [Works] minister, Gen Katumba Wamala survived and I am the second to survive,” he said.

A known passionate supporter of President Museveni and first son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s self-declared presidential ambitions, the pastor’s address had political overtones.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with him were the national mobiliser of the Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) Movement, Mr Balaam Barugahara, and Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, a senior member in the MK Movement which is promoting the first son’s ambition.

Mr Barugahara delivered his boss’ message, noting that the General had said news of the shooting left him unsettled.

“He says he is together with you in this difficult situation and will soon visit you. He says he would have lost a strong pillar and a friend and thus wants to assure you that he is with you,” Mr Barugahara said.

Unknown assailants on Tuesday night fired upon Pastor Bugingo’s sports utility vehicle with personalised plates reading PRAIZ GOD as he drove home. The fatal shooting occurred at Bwalakata Junction on National Housing Road in Namungoona, Zone 2, Kasubi of Rubaga Division, Kampala.

The shooter(s) are believed to have sped off from the scene riding a motorcycle.

Slurring his words, Pastor Bugingo recounted how in the immediate aftermath he was somehow able to drive to Mulago National Referral Hospital in the hope of saving Muhumuza’s life. However, the bodyguard was, tragically, pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

“I was immediately also given proper medication and that is why you see me here a bit strong but all is because the good Lord decided so… Everyone who is alive should praise God because only those alive can do that,” he said.

Multiple eyewitnesses who say they were present at the scene gave a brief description of what they remember happening.

“…when the shooter started firing bullets, the pastor ducked under the steering wheel, and that is how he survived…….,” an individual who claims to have witnessed the incident told journalists earlier in the day.

It is not clear what his intention was, but other people who were in the area said the pastor drove down the same road the shooter, who appeared to be riding alone, had taken.

Some may say this was a miracle the high-profile pastor emerged almost unscathed, with Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigire revealing that at least 17 bullets went through the vehicle.

It was not immediately clear last night how many of the projectiles struck Muhumuza as pathologists at Mulago hospital said the President was still being briefed before the postmortem report could be released.

Pastor Bugingo yesterday said Muhumuza will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Sembabule District on Friday this week.

Security has been tightened around the Bugingo home. Only journalists and prominent people were allowed in with a cellphone or any other gadget.