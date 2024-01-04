Puzzle of Pastor Bugingo shooting incident

The shooter(s) discharged anywhere between 13 and 17 bullets at the vehicle which Pastor Aloysius Bugingo was reportedly driving, killing his Special Forces Command bodyguard at Namugoona in Rubaga Division, Kampala Capital City.

Not long after the assault on Tuesday night forensic experts took over the bullet-riddled vehicle at Mulago National Referral Hospital and towed it to police headquarters in Naguru for further analysis.

Corporal Richard Muhumuza who was grievously injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital sometime between 9 and 10pm on Tuesday.

Pastor Bugingo, the senior pastor of House of Prayer Ministries International, survived the incident with minor injuries. Yesterday evening information remained scanty about who or why the pastor was targeted by a death squad.

So far, it has emerged that investigating officers recovered spent pistol cartridges at the crime scene which are being examined to establish whether they were fired from the same gun whose bullets caused the death of Cpl Muhumuza or not.

Security sources said some of the cartridges were picked by first responders, but some bullet casings were also handed over to police officers by curious onlookers at the crime scene.

Police later described the scene as having been contaminated as a result, suggesting then that little forensic evidence could be obtained there.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said no suspect has been apprehended yet, but police are reviewing footage from CCTV nearby the crime scene to hopefully aid their investigations into the murder of Cpl Muhumuza and attempted murder of Pastor Bugingo.

“In our active pursuit of justice, we are thoroughly reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailants,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.

Witnesses say Pastor Bugingo was driving his Toyota Prado with a personalised number plate PRAIZ GOD and was about to get onto the National Housing Road at Bwalakata Junction in Namungoona when the attack happened.

The section of the road where the incident happened has several potholes that slow down traffic.

It is also dark at night since it has no street lights. The nearest shops are more than 30 metres away, which would have probably made it easier for the assailants to carry out their crime.

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo. Photo | File

A witness, a shop attendant, who has since recorded a statement with the police, said she heard several loud sounds in quick succession.

“I thought it was fireworks because we heard it (a similar popping bang) during the welcoming of the New Year. But when I heard people shouting, I realised that it could be something different,” the witness said.

She said she moved out only to see a vehicle speeding towards Bwalakata Road, saying it was later understood the vehicle belonged to the pastor.

This individual also told journalists that the shooter had taken off after the shooting jumping onto a waiting motorcycle which sped off from the scene.

At least five other eyewitnesses have recorded statements with the police. Two of them declined to talk to this newspaper about what they saw.

The exact spot where the incident happened has no CCTV cameras, with the closest monitoring unit being located quite some distance away.

On his way home, Pastor Bugingo has reportedly told police informally that he had stopped to wait for a car driving along the main road to pass before he joined exited the junction when the attacker started shooting.

Without providing details, he said he drove the injured Cpl Muhumuza to Mulago hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Since then, Pastor Bugingo hasn’t yet recorded a formal statement with the police to give a narrative of what happened.

Police said they were waiting for him to recover from the shock before they recorded his recollections.

Police and other security agencies at the crime scene where unknown assailants shot at the vehicle of city pastor Aloysius Bugingo at Bwalakata Junction on National Housing Road in Namungoona, Zone 2, Kasubi of Rubaga Division, Kampala on Tuesday. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Recently, Pastor Bugingo had earlier indicated that he has been receiving death threats from people he didn’t name. He said one of the incidents happened in November last year.

A sometimes divisive figure, some of his sermons have been criticised as provocative, politically and ethnically charged.

He also became quite notorious when he controversially set a Bible on fire many years ago, claiming that the particular version of the holy book distorted the gospel. In 2017, other Christian groups sued him for ordering the burning of the Bibles.

He has also been attacking other religious denominations and fellow Pentecostal pastors, accusing them of preaching heresy and supporting homosexuality.

During several sermons, the pastor has delivered fiery speeches in support of a political movement that wants President Museveni to be succeeded by his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba – an emotive issue which continues to polarise socio-political discourse countrywide.

Yesterday, Gen Kainerugaba through his social media accounts sought for a speedy investigation into the shooting, among others.

Pastor Bugingo’s support for the President — and Kainerugaba, too — has quite often attracted the wrath of members of the Opposition, whom the pastor in turn openly criticises in sermons, slamming some of them for allegedly being sectarian.

These pro-ruling establishment views are a regular fixture during his sermons broadcast on Salt TV and Salt FM radio stations, media houses he owns.