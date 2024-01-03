Gunmen open fire at Pastor Bugingo, kill his bodyguard

Gunmen killed a bodyguard in a shooting believed to target a controversial Kampala City pastor, authorities have said.

According to police, an undisclosed number of unidentified assailants were on a motorcycle when they opened fire on Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s vehicle in a night attack that left his driver Richard Muhumuza dead.

The incident, along Namungona, Zone 2, Kasubi, Rubaga Division at Bwalakata Junction along National Housing Road in Kampala, is the latest in similarly fashioned assaults aimed at high-profile figures in Uganda’s capital.

“At approximately 9pm on January 2, unidentified assailants opened fire on Pastor Bugingo's vehicle, before swiftly escaping the scene on a motorcycle,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Despite sustaining injuries during the attack, Pastor Bugingo managed to transport the vehicle to Mulago Hospital. Regrettably, Muhumuza succumbed to the assault and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital,” police informed.

Ugandan security officers are seen on January 2, 2023- taking security measures around the crime scene after influential pastor Aloysius Bugingo survived a shooting which killed his bodyguard in Kampala. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Police observed that the crime scene had been tampered, announcing that "a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident is underway."

"In our active pursuit of justice, we are thoroughly reviewing CCTV footage to identify the assailants," Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire emphasized.

Ugandan security officers are seen at the crime scene on January 3, 2023 in the aftermath of a shooting which aimed at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, killing his bodyguard in Namungona, a Kampala suburb. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Midmorning Wednesday, Pastor Bugingo was reported "well" but nursing a "slight wound on his left shoulder," according to his first son friend Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who said he had spoken to him.

"Statements from eyewitnesses have been diligently recorded, and the deceased's body has been conveyed to the City Mortuary at Mulago for a thorough postmortem examination," Owoyesigyire revealed earlier.