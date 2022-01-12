Gomba leaders fail to secure land titles for public facilities

Kanoni Church of Uganda Primary School in Gomba District .This is one of the public facilities whose land is being encroached on due to lack of a title. PHOTO | BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

What you need to know:

  • According to Uganda Population and Housing Census 2014, Gomba District had a population of 159,922 people, and 24,419 are located 5km away from the nearest primary and secondary schools.

Leaders in Gomba District have failed  to secure land titles for  public facilities in the  last  three years, citing  lack of funds.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.