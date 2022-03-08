Gomba residents embrace use of solar stoves to curb deforestation

Ms Rhoda Kulabako (right), the GODFA project coordinator shows how a portable solar-powered stove works. Photo | Brian Adams Kesiime

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

What you need to know:

  • Currently, Gomba District Farmers Association (GODFA) with support from Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) are training the youth on two types of solar-powered cooking stoves; portable and non-mobile stoves.

A section of residents in Gomba District is embracing the use of solar-powered cooking stoves to curb the alarming rate of tree cutting in the area.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.