Good Friday: Fort Portal tightens security amid ADF threats

Security in the Rwenzori sub-region remained tightened due to threats from ADF rebels as Christian devotees participated in the annual Way of the Cross processions on Good Friday in Fort Portal City.

The Way of the Cross, drawing Christians from the Catholic Church, Anglican, and Orthodox communities, commenced at 9am, with believers traversing various parts of Fort Portal City.

James Ruhweza, the Rwenzori West region police commander, emphasized the necessity of deploying heavily to manage crowds.

"Christians are many, and as security, we have to deploy heavily both to control the crowd and offer them security," he noted, speaking during a month in which UPDF warned that militants belonging to the ADF rebel group had infiltrated into parts of Uganda.

Districts in the Rwenzori sub-region such as Kasese and Kamwenge remain on high alert following attacks last year, where suspected ADF rebels claimed the lives of 64 people in separate incidents six months from June to December.

At the Way of the Cross, armed officers from various security agencies, including counterterrorism and traffic police, were prominently deployed.

Way of the Cross-participant Jane Asiimwe said: "We are happy because our security is heavily guarding as we walk. We pray that even on Easter Sunday, they will also increase security at our churches."

The Rwenzori West region police spokesperson Vincent Twesige noted that all worship centers in the region need to collaborate with local law enforcement to ensure thorough security measure compliance during the Easter period.

He said all individuals attending prayers on Easter and other days must be screened as one way of mitigating potential terror threats from ADF rebels.

"We are still facing threats from ADF rebels. We urge all worship centers to partner with the police to ensure that every Christian attending prayers undergoes security checks,” he told journalists.

He added: “We encourage the public to promptly report any suspicious individuals they encounter."

Clerics who participated in the Way of the Cross urged people to refrain from all forms of corruption.

Fr Titus Winyi, the parish priest of Virika under the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese highlighted corruption saying: "There is a lot of corruption in the country. We hear there are people who were given Shs500 million as a service award in parliament."