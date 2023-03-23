Gov’t lists disaster prone areas ahead of rainy season

The Ministry of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees has cautioned people in high hills and low-lying areas on rain-related disasters such as landslides and waterlogging ahead of the on setting rainy season in various parts of the country.

Addressing journalists at the Media Centre in Kampala on Thursday, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Ms Esther Anyakun said that parts of the lower slopes of Mt Elgon, Butaleja, Butebo, Rubanda and Kasese are likely to experience water-logging leading to destruction of farmland crops and other property.

The areas likely to be affected by landslides are Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi while hailstorms are expected in the districts of Kibaale, Sembabule, Ibanda, Bukomansimbi, Rakai, Isingiro, Mbarara, Mitooma and Tororo districts.

“There is also an increased likelihood of water-related diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery and malaria,” Ms Anyakun said.

Areas prone to lightning are; Bushenyi, Mitooma, Kibaale, Kyegegwa, Nwoya, Amuru, Lira, Kalangala, Busia Tororo and Bugiri districts. These are advised to install lightning arresters on private and public buildings.

Government interventions

Ms Anyakun revealed that the government is planning to relocate persons at risk of landslides in Bugisu region under the Bulambuli resettlement program.

“A total of 305 houses have been constructed so far, of which 42 are newly constructed. Relocation of households will take place by April, 2023,” she said.

Other interventions include; strengthening community level disaster risk management capacities, disseminating warning messages through local media channels and food items have also been set aside for provision to the affected communities.

Possible remedies

The government has advised that; People on the slope or low-lying areas should relocate to safer areas while districts in the high-risk areas should activate district contingency plans

Relevant authorities together with the people have also been advised to clear drainage channels.

Drivers, pedestrians should avoid crossing flooded sections of roads carelessly.

Several parts of the country especially the hilly areas of Elgon region and parts of Rwenzori have experienced rainy related disasters killing people and destroying property in the recent years. In August last year, at least 29 people died in Mbale floods when River Nabuyonga and Namatala burst their banks sweeping away the neighboring communities and roads.