Gov't pledges to end violation of press freedom, torture of journalists

Government through the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) has pledged to collaborate with journalists to end the increased violations of the freedom of expression.

Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabyanga, the state minister for National Guidance in the ministry of ICT said Journalists should “worry no more as the ministry of ICT is working towards creating a rights violation-free environment for the press.”

"We are aware of what Journalists are going through. We are bringing the Fourth Estate close to the ministry. Journalists are employees of the Ministry of ICT and as a ministry, we are ready to advocate for your rights," he noted during an event to mark the World Press Freedom Day in the ICT Hub Auditorium of the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Kampala.

Urging ethical journalism, Mr Kyabanga added that government is ready to collaborate with the media in respect to freedom guaranteed by Article 29 of the Ugandan Constitution.

"All those torturing journalists are doing it as individuals. We can even choose to block your gadgets as a new measure stopping you from posting unethical information," he noted.

Mr Kabyanga also revealed that they are going to cut back on the surging number of media platforms, as a way of mitigating the growing unprofessionalism.

"We are going to ban all media platforms with no license, they are the main source of unethical information," he said on May 3.

This year's celebrations were themed, "Journalism under Digital Siege."

Ms Rose Mary Kemigisha, a human rights advocate, said, “Journalists need to be defended and protected and deserve the biggest proportion of freedom."

Ms Kemigisha also decried poor network connection which she said disrupts journalism.

Ms Suzan Ngongi Namondo, the UN Resident coordinator said the commemoration of the annual World Press Freedom Day “has created significance” the maiden celebration in 1993.

Ms Ngongi also called for gender equality in the media as the world embraces new technology.

"We also need to see more women in the media as technology continues to develop."

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) country Representative Mr Robert Kotchani asked journalists to uphold professionalism to avoid siege.