Journalists root for better pay

Journalists yesterday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day, with a call on media owners to increase their pay.

The day is observed worldwide to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and to ensure safety and independence of the press.

Speaking during a press briefing to mark the day in Kampala under the Theme: “Journalism under digital surge’’, independent journalists revived calls for a minimum wage to prevent them from being exploited by employers.

“In a bid to cushion Kenyans against the rising cost of living occasioned by Covid-19 and external economic factors, President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared a 12 percent minimum wage Bill. What are we doing as a country?” Mr Abubaker Lubowa, a journalist with Daily Monitor, said.

“We don’t have a minimum wage. Why would an employer pay a journalist Shs2,000 per story given the rising cost of living? They also have responsibilities that include paying school fees.’’

In 2017, the government-appointed a committee to determine the viability of setting up a national minimum wage. They recommended Shs136,000 per month as the lowest pay to any worker, including house maids, but this has never been honoured.

Mr Lubowa observed that some media houses don’t make timely salary payments as stipulated by the law, while journalists work without contracts.

He appealed to employers to allow journalists access benefits such as insurance and National Social Security Fund.

BBS Terefayina journalist Culton Scovia Nakamya decried the escalating commodity prices.

“We know you [employers] pay us little, but let it also come on time,’’ Ms Nakamya said.

ALSO READ: News will remain vital despite changes in media

Mr Gabriel Buule, another journalist with Daily Monitor, said: “we want to send a powerful message to the government about the challenges we face while at work. We are here to speak the truth as part of our noble obligation.’’