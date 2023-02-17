Government asked to consider regulated herbal medicine as an alternative for modern medicine

Traditional healers in Uganda have asked the government to consider mechanisms for the use of herbal medicines by the public as alternatives to modern medicine.

Traditional healers also want the government to popularize approved herbal medicinal products for human use in the country.

Mr. Milton Mayanja the director Anti-Human Sacrifice Unit in the National Traditional Healers and Herbalists association says there is a need for government to establish research centres and botanical gardens in different regions of the country where more herbal medicinal plants will be planted as demonstration centers.

According to Mr.Mayanja, regulated use of herbal medicine will help in the health sector development and the treatment of several diseases as an alternative way to modern medicine.

"Because herbal medicine plays a big role in treating some diseases, it has remained less funded and developed, and yet if well regulated, it would help as an alternative for modern medicines, "Mr. Mayanja said.

However, the Masindi district health officer Dr. Abiriga Jino advised that the unregulated use of herbal medicine is not recommended as patients may be aware of its dosage.

Herbal dosages do not require written forms as the medicine is always in liquid, solid, and semi-solid forms and is produced mostly from herbal materials such as dried roots or fresh leaves.

According to the World health organization (WHO) report released on January 13, 2023, there has been a constant, and at times growth in global interest in the use of herbal medicines around the globe which led to the increase in popularity and usage of herbal medicines by the population.

Mr. Wilfred Kiiza aged 29 who hawks teeth hardening and sexual manpower herbal medicine says he is frequently asked the manpower herbal medicines from different clients.

"I have been in this business of selling herbal for the last eight years and people have not complained because my late further used to do the same work of selling these herbal medicines to people" Mr. Kiiza said.

Mr. Godfry Oloya a family counselor in Masindi says many men are looking for ways to enhance their sexual performance and this includes improving existing problems or searching for new ways to keep their partner happy.

Mr. Olya advised men to reduce stress and stay more active to overcome sexual challenges which cause them to consume unregulated herbal medicines.