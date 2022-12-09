Government institutes committee to fight sexual violence at work

The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development has instituted a committee to fight sexual violence and harassment in workplaces.

The committee, which was launched in Kampala yesterday, constitutes 25 members from ministries, state agencies and non-governmental organisations.

The institutions and ministries involved include International Labour Organisation, World Bank, UNAIDS, European Union, UNFPA, UN Women, National Organisation of Trade Unions, Unicef, ministries of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Justice and Constitutional Affairs , among others.

Mr Aggrey David Kibenge, the Gender ministry’s Permanent Secretary, said the committee will provide oversight and strategic technical advisory services to the minister and support all initiatives aimed at ending sexual harassment and violence at workplaces.

“In line with the National Employment Policy 2011 and the Employment Act of 2006, which we are in the process of amending, the ministry in consultation with key stakeholders, initiated the establishment of this national technical working group to end violence and sexual harassment in the world of work,” Mr Kibenge said.

He said research had shown that sexual harassment has a strong correlation with job dissatisfaction and disengagement. Mr Kibenge added that women are more susceptible to sexual harassment than men.

Ms Joyce Katende, an official from the Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Uganda), said violence and harassment against women in the workplace remains a major human rights worldwide.

“The high rate of violence is enabled by the cultural and societal attitudes that justifies different forms of discrimination against women which includes violence and the lack of monitoring or punishment. Sexual violence manifests in different spaces, including in the workplace, which limits women’s ability to fully achieve other rights such as impeding their political participation,” she said.

Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender minister, said Uganda Bureau of Statistics data of 2018 shows that only 34 percent of workplace sexual harassment victims report being violated.