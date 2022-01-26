Govt announces mass Covid-19 vaccination

Vaccination will give you a fighting chance against Covid-19. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the national Covid-19 vaccination coordinator, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they have 13 million doses to execute this drive aimed at curbing Covid-19 hospitalisation and death.

Government has announced the resumption of mass Covid-19 vaccination in Masaka, Karamoja and other areas in eastern Uganda starting Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.