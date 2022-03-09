Prime

Govt appoints new Uganda Airlines board

 The Uganda Airlines airbus on arrival at Entebbe airport on February 2. The old management of the national carrier has previously been plagued by corruption allegations. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • The airline was infiltrated immediately (it was revived) by some corrupt elements.

The Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication has announced a new Board of Directors for Uganda Airlines to replace the one that was suspended in May last year on the orders of President Museveni.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.