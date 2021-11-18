Prime

Govt blocks Ubos bosses’ interdiction

Finance minister, Matia Kasaija. PHOTO/ FILE

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

The interdiction orders will be stayed until the hearing and determination of the matter.

Court on Tuesday blocked the interdiction of five top Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) officials, following the issuance of an interim order.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.