Govt blocks Ubos bosses’ interdiction

Court on Tuesday blocked the interdiction of five top Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) officials, following the issuance of an interim order.

Justice Phillip Odoki ordered that the implementation of Finance minister Matia Kasaija’s interdiction orders be stayed until the hearing and determination of the matter.

The respondents were also restrained “from making any press statements regarding the case against the applicants” and also “implementing the decision to put the applicants (Ubos officials) on half pay.”

Ubos has also been ordered to stay the order that the applicants hand over all the agency’s property in their possession.

The officials include executive director Chris Mukiza; acting head of finance Florence Obiro; and head of Internal audit, David Ochieng.

Others are chairperson of board of directors Albert Byamugisha; and Dr Robert Wamala, a board member.

The officials had been interdicted on October 28 at the behest of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya.

The ombudsman noted that she was carrying out investigations into the alleged victimisation of staff, conflict of interest and corruption at the statistics body.

“In my opinion, preliminary investigations in the management of Ubos provide sufficient grounds for the IGG to continue with the investigations to their logical conclusion. It is, therefore, necessary that the Ubos officers under investigation step aside so that they are not able to interfere with the investigations,” the IGG wrote.

In response, Minister Kasaija wrote thus: “Arising out of preliminary investigations led by the Inspectorate of Government into allegations of victimisation, conflict of interest and corruption at Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the Inspectorate of Government has directed me to interdict/suspend you immediately.”

Mr Kasaija had also barred the implicated officials from accessing their offices or travelling out of the country unless authorised.

He also blocked them from handling any work or assignment related to Ubos, asked them to surrender all official property in his possession, and placed them on half pay.