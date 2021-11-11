Prime

Ubos bosses interdicted over corruption claims

UBOS ED Dr. Chris Mukiza. 

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

The top staff are accused of, among others, corruption, victimisation and illegal suspension of employees.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has interdicted Dr Chris Mukiza, the executive director of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) alongside the statistics body’s board chairperson, Dr Albert Byamugisha.

