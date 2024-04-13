NWSC, KCCA commission Shs118b modern sanitation facilities 

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) on Friday handed over nine sanitation facilities to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to help boost water and sanitation infrastructure in the capital, Kampala.

The facilities located at Police Primary School- Kibuli, St Paul Primary School, Nsambya Primary School, Kasanga Primary School, Mbuya Primary School, Muntundwe, Lubiri Primary School, Mutundwe Primary School, Kiswa Market and Centenary Park fall under the Kampala Water Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Project Package 5B.

The project is co-funded by the KfW Development Bank (KfW) with 11.84 Million Euros (about Shs48 billion) and the French Development Agency (AFD) which is extending 17.19 million Euros (about Shs70 billion).

Authorities said the project will enhance water and sanitation access in Kampala's informal settlements.

Handing over the facilities to KCCA authorities, the corporation’s managing director, Dr Silver Mugisha, said the project looks at providing safe water to 400,000 residents and sanitation facilities to 250,000 people, including 10,000 students in KCCA-run schools.

Under the arrangement, Mr Mugisha explained that the project will involve constructing 64 sanitation facilities across various public locations in Kampala, including 25 government-aided schools, nine markets, 30 public spaces, including; police stations, prisons, taxi parks, City Square and Centenary Park.

Dr Mugisha said that the Public Sanitation Facilities constructed under the project are public assets and are now commissioned and handed over to KCCA for operation and management.

Dr Mugisha lauded the Ugandan, German and French governments, particularly the KfW, Agence Francaise de Development (AFD), for the support.

With a total investment of 29 million euros and 58% completion progress, Dr Mugisha anticipated project conclusion by October, promising substantial benefits upon completion, especially for informal settlements.

The KCCA executive director, Ms Dorothy Kisaka said the facilities will bolster KCCA’s Smart City initiative

“We have a vision that says we are building a vibrant, attractive, and sustainable city. And our three key areas where people gather that need focused sanitation are our schools, our hospitals, and our markets,” Ms Kisaka said.

She urged community members to take responsibility for maintaining the newly constructed facilities.

“These toilets should be well-looked after, well-maintained and there should be a mechanism of ensuring that these facilities continue to look good or even better in the next five years and beyond,” she said.

The toilets constructed by NWSC also contain features such as dedicated facilities for changing babies and people with disabilities.

Mr Olivier Pannetier, from AFD, and Mr Jan Alber, KFW-Kampala Director, stressed the need for maintenance to ensure sustained community benefit from the facilities.