Govt directive on silverfish sparks hike on prices in Busoga

The decision by the government to regulate the catching of silverfish has pushed its price up in the Busoga sub-region, the Monitor has learnt.

In a February 20 statement, the State Minister for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, banned the use of the hurry-up method used for catching silverfish in a bid to save the dwindling Nile Perch stock and also promote responsible fishing practices among the fishing communities.

Since then, unverified reports swirled that the government had summarily banned the fishing of silverfish on lakes, which prompted Ms Adoa to issue a clarification.

“I did not ban the fishing of silverfish; what was banned was the use of the hurry-up fishing method,” Minister Adoa said on March 6 while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala.

According to Ms Adoa, there are reports of increased enforcement activities against fishermen by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) in the name of enforcing a total ban on silverfish fishing.

Silverfish consumers say it’s now too expensive for them to afford.

In Namutumba District, the price has eclipsed the Shs8,000 mark, up from Shs5,000 per kilogramme, while a sack costs Shs230,000, up from Shs170,000.

Ms Ruth Matama, a resident of Namutumba town, says she has resorted to feeding on eggplants mixed with tomatoes.

“Our daily sauce has been silverfish mixed with tomatoes and it is available in almost every village, but it’s now too expensive,” Ms Matama said in an interview on Tuesday

Ms Robinah Nandudu, a silverfish seller, says she used to sell over 50 kilogrammes every day, but the sales have since reduced.

Mr Peter Musoni, another seller of silverfish, said most of it sold in Namutumba market is from Bwondha Landing Site, and Bugoto in Mayuge District, which are very far and pushes the prices up compared to other places near the fishing grounds.

Another silverfish seller in Namutumba central market, who only preferred to be referred to as Nalongo, said the price of silverfish started increasing at the beginning of March due to scarcity created by the government directive.

A silverfish dealer puts it out to dry up at Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende District in February 2024

“Silverfish has been the most common sauce for the poor, but people have now resorted to feeding on eggplants as a cheaper alternative. One would rather buy half a kilogramme of meat at Shs6,000 that a killo of silverfish at Shs8000,” she said.

During this year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations in Bugweri District, President Museveni said fishermen were catching immature silverfish by using substandard nets and light.

Benefits of silverfish

Dr Rogers Mulindwa, a retired nutritionist, says silverfish is of high nutritional value, especially proteins, and reduces chances of heart diseases.

“It is unfortunate that people are now deprived of such a delicacy and nutritious sauce. We have advised people, young and adults, to always feed on silverfish because of its high nutritional value,” he said.

Mr Wilber Nabongho, a fishmonger at Namutumba central market, said both the rich and poor love silverfish, but it is now scarce.

“People buy it for different reasons, but mostly as sauce, while others mix it with maize brand to feed pigs and chicken,” he said.

In Kamuli District, the regulation on catching silverfish has also rocketed the prices of the delicacy threefold.

Mr Jackson Omaido, a dealer who used to bring it from Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende District, before taking it to Bukedea cattle market, says the wholesale price of a bag of silverfish is now Shs400,000, up from Shs275,000 in mid-February, but it is also scarce.

Ms Margret Nabiryo, a food vendor at Kamuli General Hospital, says her customers were used to silverfish, but it is now difficult for her to get it.

“I used to buy a basin at Shs35,000, but it's now at Shs75,000, and by Easter, it might have reached Shs100,000,” she said.

The Buyende District Fisheries Officer, Mr John Muwadi, said it is really “bad news” to the people whose livelihood depends on silverfish.

“For long, we have been promoting the catching of silverfish as one of the three commercial species, in addition to Nile Perch and Tilapia, but the Minister abruptly announced the ban without preparing the communities for the change of policy, mindset and way of adjusting,” he noted.

The fisheries officer named Bukungu in Lake Kyoga as the biggest source of silverfish alongside Kisaikye in Buyende District.

In Buikwe District, Mr David Mukwasi, who deals in silverfish at Kiyindi Landing Site, said before the government directive, a kilogramme of silverfish was costing between Shs5,000 and Shs6,000, depending on the quality, but now costs Shs14,000.

He said the directive has left hundreds of people on several landing sites unemployed, including those who fish, dry, sort, buy and restaurant owners.

He added: “We are here but the whole situation is not good, especially for some of us who grew up fishing and dealing in fish business. We do not have gardens to cultivate to have food. I pray the government will revise the terms.”