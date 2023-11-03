Govt gears up for first ever Uganda-Europe convention

The Ugandan government will next week officially launch towards the crucial first ever Uganda-Europe Convention (UEC) due next month in a Spanish city.

First, dozens of Ugandan and foreign dignitaries will November 9 meet to dialogue on a wide range of key topics ahead of the landmark convention set for December 5-9, 2023 in Malaga (Spain).

On Friday, senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs, ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, told Monitor that the November 9 meeting will also hammer out topical details for the upcoming forum.

“Senior government officials, foreign dignitaries, private sector players and other stakeholders will dialogue on issues such as labour externalization, value-addition, immigration policies, land acquisition, tax regime and knowledge transfer during the meeting at the office of the president in Kampala,” he added.

Walusimbi views the UEC as an essential platform to foster new strategic partnerships in trade, tourism and investment, with focus on exploring labour markets on the European continental bloc.

“We believe it will diversify the economy and create new employment opportunities,” he emphasized of the gathering intended to be annual.

Additionally, the diplomat says "the UEC will attract industrialists to establish production facilities in Uganda, enhancing the value of our exports to Europe, particularly in the agricultural sector."

While this year’s convention will be held at Spain’s luxurious AC Palacio Hotel, organizers suggest that the forum will be hosted on rotational basis in European countries.

Meantime, the UEC seeks to engage the Ugandan Diaspora on their safety and adding value to raw materials from the East African nation of more than 45million people.

“This is part of President Museveni's initiative for wealth and job creation in areas such as commercial agriculture, factories, services, and information communication & technology,” Walusimbi observed.

Founding UEC lead organizer Paul Juuko Kingsley added on to say the convention has a goal of deeply connecting Ugandans in Europe with those back home. “The convention is a social network for Ugandans across Europe and Uganda, focusing on enhancing entrepreneurship and innovation,” he remarked on Friday.

Authorities in Kampala are strongly convinced that the UEC will also feature and project Uganda as a global hub for tourism, investment, and innovation.