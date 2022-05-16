Govt gives Shs2.5b  to rural microfinance projects in Teso

The Ministry of Teso Affairs has given out more than Shs2.5b to rural microfinance projects in the sub-region as part of the government’s campaign to fight household poverty.

The money has been distributed to vulnerable groups at parish level to enable residents start small income generating businesses.

Ms Pauline Epodoi, the chief administrative officer of Kalaki District, said there will be stringent procedures to receive the funds.

“Key groups in Anyara, Kalaki and Bululu parishes have been identified, but it is not a guarantee that they will have a smooth access to the money unless they showcase commitment to utilise it well,” Ms Epodoi said on Friday as the district received the money.

It was given Shs350m for feeder road opening, and Shs90m for microfinance projects.

Mr Alfred Edakasi Elalu, the Kaberamaido County MP, lauded the government for the support.

He confirmed that 21 groups have been selected, and Shs90m has already been improvised as a startup kit to support the rural-based groups of women, youth and persons living with disabilities.

“Let us not sit and fold our hands, we have a wide range of interventions from the government, all I ask of our people is to change their attitude towards work,” Mr Edakasi said.

Mr Kenneth Clement Ongalo, the State Minister for Teso Affairs, said there are some politicians who want to frustrate government’s fight against poverty.

He said the funds have been distributed to all Teso districts ranging from Shs90m to Sh120m, adding that the exercise will climax with the handover of Shs600m to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital for an X-ray machine.

Mr Ongalo said the hospital has been operating with an old X-ray machine.